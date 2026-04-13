Tripura: Agartala Hospital Saves Youth With New Life-Saving Surgery

In a significant medical achievement driven a young man's life was saved after the successful introduction of "Emergency Life-Saving Surgery" at Agartala Government Medical College(AGMC) and GBP Hospital. The 24-year-old youth, identified as Pradip Debbarma, a resident of Devipur, Kalachhara under Mohanpur's Sidhai area, sustained critical injuries in a road accident on the morning of April 11. Initially admitted to Hezamara Primary Health Centre in a severely critical condition, he was later referred to AGMC & GBP Hospital for advanced treatment.

Emergency Intervention at AGMC

Upon arrival, a team of specialist doctors from the Emergency Medicine Department immediately initiated diagnosis and treatment. In a first-of-its-kind intervention at the hospital, "Emergency Life-Saving Surgery" was promptly carried out, playing a crucial role in stabilising the patient.

The Expert Medical Team

Subsequently, a major surgical procedure was conducted under the leadership of Nilotpala Chakma, Professor and Unit Head of the General Surgery Department. The surgical team included Assistant Professor Pritam Das, Senior Resident Sourav Das, Abirami P.P., and Dr. Bhupendra Kumar (PG). The anaesthesia team comprised Senior Resident Anindita Debnath and Jiniya Dewan (PG), supported by OT nurses and technicians.

Patient Recovers, Family Expresses Gratitude

Thanks to the timely intervention and coordinated medical response, the patient has now recovered and is in stable condition under medical supervision. Family members of the patient expressed deep gratitude to the doctors and healthcare staff of AGMC & GBP Hospital for their swift action and successful treatment, which brought the young man back from the brink of death.

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