Brooklyn Personal Injury Attorney Samantha Kucher Details The Steps To A Successful Demand Letter

BROOKLYN, NY - A demand letter is the first formal written request sent to an at-fault party or their insurance company for financial compensation after an injury, and a well-prepared letter can significantly affect the outcome of a personal injury claim. Brooklyn personal injury attorney Samantha Kucher of Kucher Law Group ( ) is explaining what demand letters include, when they should be sent, and how they set the framework for settlement negotiations in New York.

According to Brooklyn personal injury attorney Samantha Kucher, a demand letter outlines the facts of the accident, describes the harm suffered, and states a specific amount the injured person believes is fair. While demand letters are not required by statute in New York, they are a widely accepted practice before filing a lawsuit under the Civil Practice Law and Rules. "A strong demand letter tells the insurance adjuster that the claim is backed by evidence and that the injured person is prepared to pursue litigation if negotiations fail," Kucher explains.

Brooklyn personal injury attorney Samantha Kucher notes that a strong demand letter contains several key elements: a clear, factual account of the incident, a comprehensive overview of medical treatment and expenses, an explanation of liability supported by evidence, a detailed breakdown of economic and non-economic damages, a reasonable response deadline, and a statement that legal action will be pursued if no fair settlement is reached. Response deadlines of 15 to 30 days are standard.

Attorney Kucher emphasizes that the strength of a demand letter depends on the quality of supporting documentation. Medical records, diagnostic imaging, police reports, photographs of the accident scene and injuries, witness statements, pay stubs, and receipts for out-of-pocket expenses transform a list of claims into a credible, verifiable case. "Without strong evidence, insurance companies are far more likely to delay or dispute a claim," Kucher adds.

Timing also matters. Attorney Kucher advises that the best time to send a demand letter is after the injured person has completed medical treatment or reached maximum medical improvement. At that stage, the full cost of care can be calculated, including any future treatment recommended by treating physicians. Sending the letter too early risks leaving out important information, while waiting too long can create deadline pressure.

For motor vehicle accident cases, a demand letter should address New York's serious injury threshold under Insurance Law Section 5102(d). Attorney Alex Rybakov, who handles injury litigation at the firm, explains that New York's no-fault system covers up to $50,000 in basic economic loss through Personal Injury Protection benefits, but recovery of pain and suffering generally requires meeting the serious injury threshold. Qualifying categories include bone fractures, significant disfigurement, permanent loss of use of a body organ, and medically determined injuries that prevent usual daily activities for at least 90 of the 180 days following the accident.

The firm points out that common mistakes in demand letters include using emotional or exaggerated language, failing to include supporting evidence, omitting critical details, requesting unrealistic amounts, and missing filing deadlines. Under CPLR Section 214(5), the statute of limitations for most personal injury lawsuits in New York is three years from the date of the accident. Claims against a public corporation generally require a Notice of Claim within 90 days, with a lawsuit filed within one year and 90 days.

After the letter is sent, the insurance company will review the documentation and respond with acceptance, a counteroffer, a request for more information, or a denial. Kucher notes that the negotiation process can take weeks or months depending on the complexity of the case. When a fair settlement cannot be reached, the firm prepares to file suit at the Kings County Supreme Court at 360 Adams Street in Downtown Brooklyn.

For those considering a personal injury claim in Brooklyn, consulting an experienced attorney before drafting a demand letter can help ensure that the evidence is properly organized, the damages are accurately calculated, and the claim is presented in the strongest possible terms.

About Kucher Law Group:

Kucher Law Group is a Brooklyn-based personal injury firm representing clients across Kings County and New York City. Led by attorney Samantha Kucher, with co-founders Michael Roitman and Alex Rybakov, the firm handles car accidents, slip and fall cases, medical malpractice, construction injuries, and wrongful death claims. The firm maintains offices at 463 Pulaski Street in Brooklyn and 26 Broadway in Manhattan. For consultations, call (929) 563-6780.

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