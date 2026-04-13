Suffolk County DWI Defense Attorney Jason Bassett Explains The Full Cost Of A DWI Conviction In New York

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY - A Driving While Intoxicated conviction in New York can generate costs that extend far beyond the initial court fine, including DMV assessments, ignition interlock device expenses, insurance premium increases, and indirect financial consequences that may persist for years. Suffolk County DWI defense attorney Jason Bassett of the Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. ( ) is outlining the full range of financial consequences that Long Island drivers may face after a DWI arrest in New York.

According to Suffolk County DWI defense attorney Jason Bassett, a first-offense DWI under New York Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1192(2) or 1192(3) is a misdemeanor carrying fines between $500 and $1,000 and up to one year in jail, while a Driving While Ability Impaired charge under VTL Section 1192(1) carries fines of $300 to $500 and up to 15 days in jail. An Aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18 percent or higher raises the fine range to $1,000 to $2,500 with a mandatory one-year license revocation. Repeat offenses within ten years escalate sharply: a second DWI becomes a Class E felony with fines up to $5,000 and up to four years in prison, and a third within ten years is a Class D felony carrying fines up to $10,000 and up to seven years. "The court fine is only the starting point," Bassett explains. "Mandatory surcharges, a crime victim assistance fee, and an alcohol fee add $395 for misdemeanors and $520 for felonies on top of the base amount."

Suffolk County DWI defense attorney Jason Bassett notes that the New York DMV imposes its own set of mandatory fees entirely separate from court penalties. The Driver Responsibility Assessment requires payment of $250 per year for three consecutive years, totaling $750, and the DMV will suspend driving privileges if payments are not made on time. Once the license revocation period ends, drivers must pay a $100 non-refundable reapplication fee to the DMV, regardless of whether the application is approved. Many drivers also enroll in the New York Impaired Driver Program, which costs a $75 non-refundable DMV enrollment fee plus up to $233 paid separately to the program provider. If a participant is referred for a clinical assessment or additional treatment, those costs add further to the total.

Attorney Bassett adds that under Leandra's Law, a person convicted of DWI must install an ignition interlock device in every vehicle they own or operate for at least 12 months unless the court permits otherwise. The IID prevents the vehicle from starting until the driver provides a breath sample below a set BAC limit and requires periodic retesting while the vehicle is in motion. Costs vary by vendor and device, and additional charges may apply for lockouts, missed service appointments, device removal, or vehicle changes. "Failing a retest or missing a calibration appointment gets reported to the court and the probation department," he observes. "Violations can result in extended interlock requirements, additional penalties, or revocation of a conditional license."

The Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. highlights that insurance costs represent one of the largest long-term financial consequences of a DWI on Long Island. DWI convictions appear on a New York driving record abstract for 15 years from the date of conviction, while DWAI convictions are displayed for 10 years. Insurers may apply surcharges for traffic convictions under their rating plans, and the exact increase depends on the insurer, the driver's overall record, and the policy. Some insurers may cancel a policy entirely after a DWI conviction, forcing the driver to seek coverage from providers willing to insure high-risk drivers in Suffolk County at significantly higher premiums.

Bassett advises that indirect costs can be equally significant and are often overlooked. A DWI is a criminal conviction that appears on background checks and may affect employment opportunities, particularly in professions requiring licenses or certifications in New York. Time spent attending court appearances, substance abuse classes, and DMV hearings in Suffolk County means time away from work and lost income. Depending on the circumstances of the arrest, drivers may also face bail costs and towing and impound charges that come due before the criminal case is resolved. During the license revocation period, alternative transportation for work, medical appointments, and daily errands adds further financial strain on Long Island, where public transit options are more limited than in New York City. A conditional license may be available through enrollment in the Impaired Driver Program, but it comes with restrictions on where and when the driver may operate a vehicle and does not eliminate the cost burden entirely.

The firm notes that for repeat offenses or aggravated charges, the cumulative costs climb substantially higher. Felony DWI fines alone can reach $10,000, and extended license revocation periods of 18 months or longer mean prolonged periods without full driving privileges in Suffolk County. The combination of court-imposed penalties, mandatory DMV fees, IID expenses, insurance increases, and lost income means that even a first-offense DWI can create financial consequences that persist long after the criminal case is resolved.

For those facing DWI charges in Suffolk County, Long Island, or the surrounding areas of New York, consulting with a DWI defense attorney early in the process may help reduce the financial and personal impact of the charges.

About Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C.:

Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. is a Central Islip-based law firm dedicated to criminal defense with a focus on DWI and traffic offenses in New York. Led by attorney Jason Bassett, a former prosecutor with over 21 years of experience, the firm represents clients throughout Suffolk County and Long Island. For consultations, call (631) 259-6060.

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