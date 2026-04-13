Clockvest Lets Fans Invest In Creator Income And Get Paid Monthly

MENAFN - GetNews) The Dallas-based fintech applies revenue-based financing to the creator economy, turning YouTube, TikTok, Spotify, and Facebook income into investable assets for everyday fans globally.







The creator economy is approaching $500 billion. The financial infrastructure behind it is still stuck at zero.

Banks don't underwrite AdSense revenue. Venture capital wants equity in companies, not individuals. The only capital options available to most creators are predatory cash advances or catalog buyouts that strip them of ownership. Meanwhile, millions of fans spend money supporting creators every month through tips and subscriptions, with no financial upside and no stake in the growth they help drive.

Clockvest, a new fintech platform from Clock Technologies, is designed to change both sides of that equation. The platform enables creators to raise capital directly from their fans by offering a share of future revenue. Fans invest, and the platform distributes automated monthly payouts based on actual creator earnings.

Creators keep full ownership of their channels/accounts. Fans get a financial stake in creator growth. The platform handles underwriting, compliance, and distribution.

“Creator income looks like gig work on a bank statement. It behaves like SaaS on a spreadsheet with recurring, measurable, and predictable,” said Martins Ejeheri, CEO and Co-Founder of Clockvest.“We built the underwriting engine to treat it that way. And we discovered something else: when fans have financial upside, they don't just watch, they promote. They share content, expand the audience, and drive higher ad rates. The economics compound.”

How the Platform Works

Creators connect YouTube, TikTok, Spotify, or Facebook to Clockvest. The platform's AI engine, Satei AI, analyzes revenue patterns, audience engagement, and content consistency to generate a valuation and risk score. Creators choose what percentage to share and for how long, then open their offering directly to fans. Payouts are distributed each month automatically based on real earnings.







Early Traction

Clockvest has onboarded hundreds of creators across the United States and Africa. Ten are in active deal structuring ahead of the platform's commercial deal launch in Q2 2026. Operating in the US, UK, and 26 African countries, a compliance foundation that most early-stage fintechs spend 12 to 18 months building.

The founding team previously built ClockPay, a cross-border payments platform that processed over $100 million in transactions across the US and multiple African jurisdictions in it's 1st year. The compliance infrastructure, payment rails, and operational playbook from ClockPay carry directly into Clockvest.

Market Context

Goldman Sachs projects the creator economy will reach $500 billion by 2030.

Revenue-based financing, the model Clockvest applies to creator income, is a $42 billion market, according to Allied Market Research. Comparable companies in adjacent spaces include Spotter, valued at $1.7 billion for licensing creator video catalogs, and Pipe, which reached a $2 billion valuation by applying revenue-based financing to SaaS subscriptions.

Clockvest occupies the intersection: creator economy scale, revenue-based financing mechanics, and a compliance-first operating model.

About Clockvest

Clockvest is a product of Clock Technologies. The platform makes creators investable while preserving full creator ownership and autonomy. Clockvest supports creators across YouTube, TikTok, Spotify, and Facebook, which operate in the US, UK, and 26 African Countries.

Satei AI, the platform's creator valuation engine, is live and free to use at clockvest/ai.

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