Argentina's Glacier Law Reform Unlocks $40 Billion Mining Pipeline - And A Constitutional War

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Argentina's Chamber of Deputies passed the glacier law reform 137-111, opening Andean ice zones to copper, lithium, and silver mining

- BHP, Lundin Mining, and Glencore's combined pipeline exceeds $40 billion, with Vicuña alone representing the largest foreign investment in Argentine history at $18 billion

- Environmental NGOs have launched a constitutional challenge, calling it "the largest collective lawsuit in history" - invoking a 2019 Supreme Court precedent on federal glacier authority

The Argentina glacier law mining debate entered its next phase this week as environmental organizations launched what they call "the largest collective lawsuit in history" to overturn Congress's April 9 reform - a bill that opens the country's Andean ice reserves to copper, lithium, and silver extraction. The Chamber of Deputies passed the measure 137 to 111, with three abstentions, after nearly 12 hours of overnight debate.

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that President Javier Milei's La Libertad Avanza secured support from PRO, the UCR, and several mining-province parties - including two rebel lawmakers from the opposition Unión por la Patria caucus. The reform had already cleared the Senate on February 26 with a 40-31 vote.

What the Argentina Glacier Law Reform Changes

The original 2010 Glacier Protection Law - the first of its kind globally - classified all glaciers and periglacial environments as protected public assets and water reserves. Argentina's national inventory registered approximately 17,000 ice bodies across the Andes, and mining was banned outright in those zones.

The new framework introduces three structural shifts. Provinces - not the federal government - now determine which glaciers qualify for protection based on whether they serve a "relevant water function." The definition of protected periglacial environments has been narrowed, reducing total restricted area. And mining and infrastructure projects are now permitted in zones that previously had blanket prohibitions.

The government projects $165 billion in mining exports by 2035. Economy Minister Luis Caputo celebrated on social media, calling it a milestone for Argentine development.

The $40 Billion Mining Pipeline

BHP and Lundin Mining's Vicuña project in San Juan province - combining the Josemaría and Filo del Sol copper-gold deposits - represents an $18 billion investment at elevations reaching 18,000 feet. Glencore's El Pachón copper project, also in San Juan near the Chilean border, is another major beneficiary.

First Quantum's $4.2 billion Taca-Taca copper project in Salta and Posco's lithium operations in the northwest round out the pipeline. Industrial analysts tracking the mining provinces of Catamarca, Jujuy, Salta, Mendoza, and San Juan count 212 active or planned projects worth a combined $52.8 billion.

Protests and the Constitutional Challenge

Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside Congress on April 8, carrying banners reading "Water is more precious than gold!" Seven Greenpeace activists were arrested after scaling a statue and unfurling a banner urging lawmakers not to vote for the bill. Over 100,000 people had registered for public hearings on March 25-26, but only 213 were authorized to speak.

Now the fight moves to the courts. Fundación Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (FARN), the Asociación Argentina de Abogados/as Ambientalistas (AAdeAA), and Greenpeace are leading the constitutional challenge. They argue the reform violates citizens' right to a healthy environment and threaten freshwater reserves serving approximately seven million people.

The legal challenge has precedent. In 2019, Argentina 's Supreme Court ruled that glacier protection is a federal - not provincial - responsibility, rejecting a challenge by Barrick Gold. Whether the current court upholds that precedent against a law explicitly transferring authority to the provinces will be the central question.

Market Implications for Mining Investors

For investors, the reform removes the single largest regulatory barrier to Argentina's copper ambitions. With global copper demand projected to outstrip supply as the energy transition accelerates, the country now positions itself as a potential top-ten producer within a decade. Both BHP and Lundin have applied for inclusion in Milei's RIGI investment incentive program, which offers tax breaks and 40-year legal stability.

However, the constitutional challenge introduces uncertainty. If courts grant an injunction - even a temporary one - projects that have begun moving based on the new framework could face delays. Mining-province governors counter that the reform does not eliminate protections but "corrects distortions" in the original law.

The reform fits Milei's broader deregulation pattern alongside the labor reform passed in February and the RIGI incentive program. Whether the glacier vote becomes a political liability depends on whether environmental opposition translates street energy into ballot-box consequences in the October midterms.