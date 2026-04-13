Akhilesh Yadav Calls CM Yogi 'Fake Saint', Refers To Sita's Abduction

Akhilesh Yadav Calls CM Yogi 'Fake Saint'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a "fake saint" and cautioned people of Bengal to remember "Maa Sita's abduction in Ramayana. The SP chief's remarks came a day after CM Yogi attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress in the run-up to the West Bengal assembly polls.

Speaking about Yogi Adityanath's election campaigning in West Bengal, Akhilesh Yadav cautioned people to be aware of "fake saints". "Someone has rightly said that he is a fake saint. The entire country should know this. In the Ramayana, too, someone came wearing similar attire and abducted Mother Sita. I want to tell the people of Bengal to remember the Ramayana. These are fake saints who have ruined Uttar Pradesh."

Yogi Adityanath Criticises Bengal's Law and Order

CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday criticised the law and order situation under Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, alleging prevalence of "anarchy, hooliganism, looting, appeasement, and riots" in the State. Addressing a public gathering in Purba Medinipur, he said that anarchy, violence, and unrest currently seen in the state were similar to conditions in Uttar Pradesh prior to 2017, before a double-engine BJP government was formed. "The kind of anarchy, hooliganism, looting, appeasement, and riots that are happening in Bengal today were also prevalent in UP before 2017," Adityanath said.

Highlights Changes in Uttar Pradesh

Highlighting changes in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP leader said, "'Aaj UP mein no curfew, no danga. Aaj UP mein hai sab changa'(There are no riots in Uttar Pradesh anymore. There is no curfew, no riots. Everything is fine in UP)...Namaz is not offered on the streets anymore. Shouting doesn't emanate from mosques. There is a strict law for love jihad. Cow slaughter cannot happen. Every daughter, every businessman is safe. Every hand has work, every field has water... Even Congress and SP could not stop UP's development," asserting improvement in the state's law and order situation after the BJP was voted to power in the State.

West Bengal is set for two phases of assembly polls on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)