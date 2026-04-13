FIFA Introduces New Ultra-Premium 'Front Category' Tickets Costing Up To ₹3,86,290 For 2026 World Cup Opener

MENAFN - Live Mint) FIFA has rolled out new, even more expensive“Front Category” ticket tiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, pushing the cost of prime seats to eye-watering levels just weeks before the tournament begins across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The highest price now stands at $4,105 (approximately ₹3,86,290) for a Front Category 1 seat at the United States' opening match against Paraguay on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This marked a sharp increase from last week's top Category 1 price of $2,735.

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FIFA also introduced a Front Category 2 tier for the same USA opener, with prices ranging between $1,940 and $2,330 (roughly ₹1,82,554 to ₹2,19,253). These premium options appeared on the official ticket website without any public notice from soccer's governing body.

Earlier, FIFA had described Category 1 seats as“the highest-priced seats, located primarily in the lower tier.” However, it now appears that some of the best rows were withheld from the original Category 1 and reserved for these new, costlier“Front Category” options.

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Similar increases have been applied to other high-profile games. For Canada's opening fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto, new Front Category 1 seats now cost up to $3,360 (around ₹3,16,176).

Even in the knockout stages, FIFA added seats priced at $905 (approximately ₹85,160) for certain Round of 16 matches in Philadelphia.

World Cup 2026 final tickets hike

The most expensive match of all, the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, has seen further hikes. The top Category 1 ticket now costs $10,990 (roughly ₹10,34,161), up from $8,680 when sales reopened after the draw in December.

Category 2 tickets for the final have risen to $7,380 (about ₹6,94,459) from $5,575, while Category 3 tickets now stand at $5,785 (approximately ₹5,44,369), previously $4,185.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be hosted from June 11 to July 19 across 16 cities in three countries and is expected to draw record crowds. While a low-cost Supporter Entry Tier remains available at $60 ( ₹5,646) for select matches, most supporters now face significantly higher prices for decent views.

With sales continuing on a first-come, first-served basis, football enthusiasts in India and worldwide are closely monitoring how ticket availability and pricing will unfold in the final stretch before the tournament kicks off.