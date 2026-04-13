Concrete Block Mixer (CR15 & CMP1500) Powers BLB Blocos E Lajes' Concrete Block Batching Plant Trial Operation

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, the concrete production line of our cooperative client, located in, has successfully completed equipment installation and commissioning and officially entered the. As a key part of the concrete block batching plant, the installation and commissioning of core equipment including the concrete block mixer - specifically theand- have been smoothly completed.







Since the start of installation in March, the project has advanced efficiently with the coordination and cooperation of all parties, achieving the trial operation goal in only one month. This marks a crucial step for BLB Blocos e Lajes in upgrading its production capacity in the concrete building materials production field, demonstrating the collaborative strength between our company and CO-NELE, a world-leading concrete block mixer and concrete block batching plant equipment brand, and injecting new vitality into the high-quality development of the local building materials industry.





