Concrete Block Mixer (CR15 & CMP1500) Powers BLB Blocos E Lajes' Concrete Block Batching Plant Trial Operation
Since the start of installation in March, the project has advanced efficiently with the coordination and cooperation of all parties, achieving the trial operation goal in only one month. This marks a crucial step for BLB Blocos e Lajes in upgrading its production capacity in the concrete building materials production field, demonstrating the collaborative strength between our company and CO-NELE, a world-leading concrete block mixer and concrete block batching plant equipment brand, and injecting new vitality into the high-quality development of the local building materials industry.
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