Enterprise Video Market Leading Companies, Future Scope, Growth Factors, Healthy CAGR, Opportunities & Forecast 2031

MENAFN - GetNews)



"IBM (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Check Point (Israel), Cisco (US), Crowdstrike (US), Microsoft (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Trend Micro (Japan), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Honeywell (US)."Enterprise Video Market by Solution (Video Conferencing, Video Content Management, Webcasting), Application (Corporate Communications, Training & Development, Marketing & Client Engagement), Vertical (BFSI, Telecom, Retail) – Global Forecast to 2031.

Enterprise Video Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%, from USD 27.97 billion in 2026 to USD 42.23 billion in 2031. To enable dependable and excellent video communication across geographically dispersed teams, organizations are investing more in digital communication infrastructure. To guarantee smooth video experiences, vendors are improving their platforms with cutting-edge streaming technologies, low-latency video delivery, and better bandwidth optimization. To facilitate easier communication and content sharing, they are also incorporating enterprise video with cloud platforms, content management systems, and collaboration tools. The need for scalable and secure video platforms is growing as businesses continue to place a high priority on real-time communication through webinars, virtual meetings, and big events.

Download PDF Brochure@

Based on solution, video conferencing holds the largest share of the enterprise video market during the forecast period.

By solution type, the video conferencing segment is expected to hold the largest share in the enterprise video market due to its central role in daily business communication. Organizations across industries rely on video conferencing platforms for internal meetings, client discussions, board interactions, and cross-border collaboration. Video conferencing solutions are widely adopted because they integrate easily with productivity suites, unified communications platforms, and collaboration tools. Features such as screen sharing, breakout rooms, real-time chat, recording, and AI-driven transcription enhance user experience and meeting efficiency. Additionally, enterprises prioritize secure, scalable platforms that can support large participant volumes and global deployments. Given its broad application across functions and industries, video conferencing remains the largest value-generating segment of the enterprise video market.

Based on application, the marketing & client engagement segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By application, the marketing & client engagement segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the enterprise video market as organizations increasingly use video as a primary channel for external communication. Businesses are leveraging live webinars, virtual product launches, online demonstrations, and customer advisory sessions to reach wider audiences without geographic limitations. Video enables more personalized and interactive engagement compared to traditional marketing channels, helping companies strengthen brand visibility and customer relationships.

The growing shift toward digital-first customer journeys is accelerating the adoption of enterprise-grade video platforms integrated with CRM and marketing automation tools. Features such as audience analytics, engagement tracking, gated content, and on-demand playback allow marketing teams to measure campaign effectiveness and generate qualified leads. As enterprises prioritize digital outreach, account-based marketing, and global customer engagement, video-based marketing solutions are becoming a critical growth driver in the enterprise video software market.

By region, Asia Pacific will record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the enterprise video market, driven by increasing enterprise digitalization and strong vendor expansion across China, Japan, and Australia & New Zealand (ANZ). Technology providers are strengthening their presence in these countries by expanding regional cloud infrastructure and partnering with local enterprises and telecom providers to deliver scalable video communication platforms. In China, large enterprises are adopting enterprise video solutions for internal communication, training, and large-scale virtual events. In Japan, organizations are integrating video platforms into collaboration ecosystems to support workforce productivity and knowledge sharing. Meanwhile, in ANZ, vendors are focusing on cloud-based enterprise video deployments and managed collaboration services for enterprises and government organizations. These vendor-led initiatives and enterprise adoption trends are accelerating the growth of the enterprise video market across the region.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the Enterprise Video Market

Enterprise video platforms are increasingly embedded with advanced AI capabilities such as facial recognition, object detection, speech-to-text transcription, and sentiment analysis. These features enable automated indexing, smart search, real-time alerts, and deeper content insights, allowing organizations to derive actionable intelligence from video data.

Modern enterprise video solutions leverage cloud-native architectures to ensure seamless scalability and flexibility. Organizations can easily expand storage, bandwidth, and processing capabilities without heavy upfront investments, while also enabling remote accessibility and global content distribution.

A defining feature is the ability to deliver high-quality live streaming with minimal latency. This is crucial for applications such as corporate communications, virtual events, training sessions, and live surveillance, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted viewer experiences across geographies.

Enterprise video platforms prioritize robust security through features like end-to-end encryption, role-based access control, watermarking, and secure authentication protocols. These capabilities help organizations protect sensitive video content and comply with industry regulations.

Major Highlights of the Enterprise Video Market

Enterprises are increasingly relying on video for internal and external communication, including virtual meetings, corporate announcements, employee training, and customer engagement. Video has become a central medium due to its ability to deliver information more effectively and enhance audience retention.

The widespread shift toward remote and hybrid work environments has significantly accelerated demand for enterprise video solutions. Organizations are investing in video platforms to maintain collaboration, productivity, and seamless communication across distributed teams.

Enterprises are leveraging video for employee onboarding, skill development, and continuous training programs. Video-based learning offers flexibility, scalability, and improved knowledge retention, making it a preferred method for corporate education.

Artificial intelligence is playing a key role in enhancing enterprise video platforms through automated editing, transcription, translation, content tagging, and analytics. These capabilities reduce manual effort while improving accessibility and content discoverability.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the Enterprise Video Market

Major vendors in this market are based in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Some of the key players operating in the enterprise video market are Microsoft (US), Zoom (US), Google (US), IBM (US), Avaya (US), and AWS (US), among others. These companies have strengthened their positions in the market by implementing a variety of growth tactics.

IBM

IBM is a global technology and consulting company providing hybrid cloud, AI, infrastructure, and enterprise services to organizations across industries such as banking, healthcare, telecom, retail, and government. The company supports mission-critical operations through its hybrid cloud platform and AI-driven solutions, helping enterprises modernize legacy systems, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen cybersecurity. IBM's consulting arm works closely with enterprises to design and implement large-scale digital transformation initiatives.

Zoom

Zoom Video Communications is a US-based technology company providing cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions to enterprises, SMEs, and public sector organizations worldwide. Its core offerings include video meetings, team chat, phone systems, webinars, contact center solutions, and collaboration tools under the Zoom Workplace platform. The company focuses on delivering reliable, scalable, and easy-to-use communication services that support hybrid work, remote collaboration, and digital customer engagement across industries such as education, healthcare, financial services, and government.