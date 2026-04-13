Europe Commercial Real Estate Market To Reach USD 2.17 Trillion By 2031, Says Mordor Intelligence

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"Europe Commercial Real Estate Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Europe commercial real estate market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Europe Commercial Real Estate Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Europe commercial real estate market size is showing steady recovery and renewed investor interest, with its value expected to grow from USD 1.55 trillion in 2025 to USD 1.64 trillion in 2026, and further reaching USD 2.17 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.73%. The rebound in transaction activity, supported by improved financing conditions and easing interest rates, reflects growing confidence across the Europe commercial real estate industry.

The market size is supported by a combination of macroeconomic stability and sector-specific demand shifts. Investment flows are gradually returning, especially toward high-quality assets such as logistics hubs and sustainable office spaces. The Europe commercial real estate market growth is also linked to changing occupier expectations, where flexibility, energy efficiency, and location advantages are becoming essential decision factors. At the same time, regional variations continue to influence the market forecast. Mature markets such as the United Kingdom and Germany remain central to overall activity, while Central and Eastern Europe are attracting attention due to near-shoring trends. Southern European countries are also gaining traction with supportive policy frameworks and investment incentives, contributing to a balanced outlook for the Europe commercial real estate industry.

Europe Commercial Real Estate Market Trends

Rising Demand for Logistics and Industrial Assets

The demand for logistics and industrial properties continues to accelerate due to the rapid growth of e-commerce and evolving supply chain strategies. Companies are increasingly prioritizing faster delivery times, which is driving the need for last-mile delivery hubs located close to urban centers. Additionally, geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain disruptions have encouraged businesses to diversify and localize production and storage facilities. As a result, prime logistics corridors and port-adjacent areas are witnessing strong investor interest, rising rental values, and low vacancy rates.

Preference for Sustainable and Green Buildings

Sustainability has become a key decision-making factor for both investors and tenants in the European commercial real estate market. Strict environmental regulations and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) standards are pushing developers to adopt green building certifications, energy-efficient systems, and low-carbon construction methods. Occupiers are also seeking spaces that reduce operational costs and enhance employee well-being. Over time, non-compliant buildings risk becoming obsolete, while green-certified assets are expected to command higher valuations and stronger long-term returns.

Growth of Mixed-Use Developments

Mixed-use developments are gaining popularity as they cater to the demand for integrated living, working, and leisure environments. These projects combine residential, commercial, retail, and entertainment spaces within a single development, creating vibrant, self-sustained communities. They are particularly attractive in densely populated urban areas where land availability is limited. From an investment perspective, mixed-use assets provide diversified income streams, reducing risk during market fluctuations. This trend is also supported by urban planning policies that encourage efficient land use and reduced commuting.

Shift Toward Flexible Workspaces

The adoption of hybrid and remote work models has significantly transformed office space requirements. Companies are increasingly opting for flexible workspaces, co-working environments, and shorter lease terms to maintain agility. Landlords are responding by redesigning offices to include collaborative zones, modular layouts, and technology-enabled infrastructure. Demand is shifting from traditional large office setups to smaller, high-quality spaces in prime locations. This transition is reshaping the office segment, with a greater emphasis on flexibility, employee experience, and space optimization.

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Europe Commercial Real Estate Market Segmentation

By Property Type

Offices

Retail

Logistics

Others (industrial real estate, hospitality real estate, etc.)

By Business Model

Sales

Rental

By End-user

Individuals / Households

Corporates & SMEs

Others

By Country

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Netherlands

Spain

Italy

Sweden

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

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Key Players in the Europe Commercial Real Estate Industry

Covivio

Blackstone Inc.

Hines

Strabag Group

Servotel

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Conclusion

The overall outlook for the market remains positive, supported by improving financial conditions and steady demand across key segments. The recovery in investment volumes highlights renewed confidence, while ongoing structural changes continue to shape the Europe commercial real estate industry. The Europe commercial real estate market growth is expected to remain stable as investors prioritize resilient asset classes such as logistics and sustainable office spaces. At the same time, evolving occupier needs and demographic patterns will continue to influence development strategies and asset allocation.

Looking ahead, the Europe commercial real estate market forecast suggests balanced expansion across regions, with emerging markets gaining importance alongside established economies. As sustainability, flexibility, and diversification remain key focus areas, the market size is set to grow steadily, maintaining its role as a critical component of the broader Europe commercial real estate industry.

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