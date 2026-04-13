MADMIA Reveals New Sale Collection With Reduced Prices On Socks

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MADMIA has announced a new sale collection, offering up to 60% off across a range of premium socks.

Mascot, NSW - April 11, 2026 - MADMIA has revealed a new sale socks collection, giving shoppers a fresh opportunity to explore a wide mix of character-inspired styles at up to 60% discount. The new discounted socks edit brings together some of the brand's best-known looks, spanning playful designs for kids and adults as demand continues for expressive crazy socks and giftable fashion accessories.

-p title="Crazy Socks" src="https://i.postimg.cc/Gp7jdNcw/Crazy-Socks.png" alt="Crazy-Socks" />

The latest collection features designs inspired by popular characters including Tweety and Bugs Bunny, Ariel, Kuromi and My Melody, Peppa Pig and George, Barbie, Bambi and Stitch. The sale selection also extends to styles featuring Pluto and Goofy, Donald Duck and Mickey, Dumbo and The Powerpuff Girls, reinforcing MADMIA's position in the growing market for bright, collectible kids socks and novelty fashion.

Tanja Filipovska, founder of MADMIA, said the new collection was designed to make the brand's signature style more accessible "From the beginning, MADMIA has been about creating products that spark joy, confidence and self-expression. With this new collection, we wanted to bring together some of our most recognisable designs at reduced prices so more families, gift buyers and longtime fans can discover styles that feel fun, wearable and memorable," said Filipovska.

The launch comes as shoppers increasingly look for character-led products that blend fashion, comfort and collectability. By bringing together favourite characters and colourful original concepts, MADMIA's new Disney socks is positioned to meet demand from parents, party shoppers and fans alike.

Filipovska said the collection also reflects how customers now shop for socks as more than a basic wardrobe item. "We're seeing socks become part of the personality of an outfit, especially when they feature characters people genuinely love," she said. "People are often looking for something that feels expressive and instantly recognisable. Our goal with this sale is to offer that sense of fun while also delivering strong value across a broad mix of styles."

The new MADMIA sale collection is now available online. Shipping is free across Australia for orders over $99 AUD and in New Zealand for orders over $159 NZD. Items are eligible for returns within 30 days from purchase.

About Company:

MADMIA is an Australian-based brand dedicated to creating crazy socks that are bold, unique, and full of personality. With designs that inspire happiness and self-expression, MADMIA is redefining the way people wear socks. Visit