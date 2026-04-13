MADMIA Unveils New Range Of Crazy Socks At Lower Prices

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MADMIA has introduced a playful new sock range at more accessible prices, expanding its colorful novelty collection for gifting and everyday fun.

Winter Springs, FL - April 13, 2026 - MADMIA has unveiled a new range of its signature crazy socks at lower prices, giving shoppers fresh access to character-led novelty socks. The brand's current sale collection includes styles inspired by Bugs Bunny, Tweety, Kuromi and My Melody, Peppa Pig and George, Barbie, Bambi, Nemo, Stitch, the Powerpuff Girls and Dumbo, alongside MADMIA's own bunny, unicorn and fantasy-led designs.

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The new range reflects the brand's ongoing focus on color, texture and high-impact design. Besides the awe-inspiring looks, MADMIA's socks are built with knitted detailing and dimensional trims that can include ears, wings, ribbons and attachable elements. The socks are also made with an emphasis on longevity and quality: All MADMIA socks are made using 70% natural materials, and the company collaborates only with specialist suppliers for features such as lace, toys and bendable bunny ears.

Tanja Filipovska, founder of MADMIA, said the latest launch is intended to make the brand's most recognisable styles more accessible. "This new range brings together everything customers search for when they look for crazy socks, or fun socks for kids and adults. We wanted to open up the collection at lower prices while still delivering the same detail-driven design language."

MADMIA offers free shipping within the USA on orders over $79. Returns are accepted within 30 days, provided items are unworn, unused, still tagged and in their original packaging. The brand also notes that its core socks size is designed as one size fits most, generally covering ages 6 to 99.

Filipovska added that the sale range is designed to appeal to shoppers looking for both self-expression and gifting occasions. "We are seeing continued interest in statement accessories that feel joyful and original, whether someone is shopping for birthday gifts, dress up moments, dancewear accessories or standout everyday style. What makes MADMIA different is that our socks are not treated as disposable novelty pieces. They are developed with specialist components, quality focused construction and a strong emphasis on durability so customers can enjoy them always."

With over 1 million happy customers, MADMIA remains the preferred brand when it comes to premium quality novelty socks for all occasions. The company also recently unveiled their latest range of KPop Demon Hunters Socks featuring the iconic Huntrix girls from the Netflix inspired collection.

About Company:

MADMIA is an Australian-based brand dedicated to creating crazy socks that are bold, unique, and full of personality. With designs that inspire happiness and self-expression, MADMIA is redefining the way people wear socks. Visit