'He's Wrong': Trump Refuses To Apologise To 'Very Weak' Pope Leo
"There's nothing to apologsze for. He's wrong," Trump told reporters, a day after a social media post and comments slamming the US-born pope.Recommended For You
"Pope Leo said things that are wrong. He was very much against what I'm doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran," said Trump, adding that Leo was "very weak on crime and other things."
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