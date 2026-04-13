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'He's Wrong': Trump Refuses To Apologise To 'Very Weak' Pope Leo

'He's Wrong': Trump Refuses To Apologise To 'Very Weak' Pope Leo


2026-04-13 02:18:46
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) US President Donald Trump refused to apologise Monday for criticising Pope Leo XIV, after the pontiff called for an end to violence in the Iran war.

"There's nothing to apologsze for. He's wrong," Trump told reporters, a day after a social media post and comments slamming the US-born pope.

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"Pope Leo said things that are wrong. He was very much against what I'm doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran," said Trump, adding that Leo was "very weak on crime and other things."

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Khaleej Times

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