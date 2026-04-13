Finally An Easy-Going Weekend Investorideas

S&P 500 rose following not crushingly high CPI, (correctly) betting on the Fed not to overplay the hawkish hand, and not to go the rate hikes path given the job market status. The dominant factor though have been the Pakistan negotiations to wrap up somehow the Iran war while markets are looking past Hormuz not being truly open yet (and ceasefire not being observed where it matters to Iran and many observers familiar with the original 10-point plan). China playing a constructive role in the negotiations (have you noticed Kuomintang opposition leader visiting Shanghai?), and Saudi Arabia with UAE have a lot to reflect on – I'm saying so to highlight market focus and expectation of deescalation (noticed also Iranian frozen assets release ahead of the negotiations as IRNA says?) and making hydrocarbons flow again (I'm not even bringing up the importance of helium for semiconductors).

Have you also noticed that each new threat this week forced less of a decline in risk taking appetite, Friday included? At the same time, markets haven't been and aren't jubilant about „peace is here“ as a lot of work is still ahead in adjusting to new realities on the ground – the desire and wish to come back from the cliff we were facing early in the week, is obviously clear.

Keep enjoying thelively Twitter feed with my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to extras on mydaily Youtube channel (turn notifications on) and of courseTelegram thatalways delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there) - but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of Twitter, Telegram and Youtube - benefit and find out whyI'm for years the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter.

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Monica Kingsley

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All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.

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