Swiss Castles Welcome Around 1.5 Million Visitors

Swiss castles are cultural beacons that shed light on history and connect people with their diverse activities, Marco Castellaneta was quoted as saying in a press release on Monday. He is the president of the Swiss Castles Association.

The association, which was founded in 2014, brings together 32 publicly accessible castles and fortresses from 13 cantons and three language regions in Switzerland. The newest member is Nyon Castle in the canton of Vaud that boasts an impressive porcelain collection.

This content was published on Jul 7, 2014 Rural Aargau. Rolling green fields, vineyards and high on the hill, the baroque Wildegg CastleExternal link. Founded in the 13th century by the Habsburgs, the great ruling dynasty that – perhaps unknown to some – has its roots in the canton. The building later passed to the Effingers, staying with them for 11 generations. The...

Adapted from German by AI/ac