Swiss Castles Welcome Around 1.5 Million Visitors
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Rund 1,5 Millionen Besucher in Schweizer Schlössern
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Swiss castles are cultural beacons that shed light on history and connect people with their diverse activities, Marco Castellaneta was quoted as saying in a press release on Monday. He is the president of the Swiss Castles Association.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The association, which was founded in 2014, brings together 32 publicly accessible castles and fortresses from 13 cantons and three language regions in Switzerland. The newest member is Nyon Castle in the canton of Vaud that boasts an impressive porcelain collection.More More Culture How to run a castle as a business
This content was published on Jul 7, 2014 Rural Aargau. Rolling green fields, vineyards and high on the hill, the baroque Wildegg CastleExternal link. Founded in the 13th century by the Habsburgs, the great ruling dynasty that – perhaps unknown to some – has its roots in the canton. The building later passed to the Effingers, staying with them for 11 generations. The...Read more: How to run a castle as a bus
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