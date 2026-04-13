Turkey's Current Account Deficit Widens Further

Turkey's current account recorded a deficit of US$7.5bn in February, exceeding both the market consensus and our own forecast of $7.1bn. As a result, the 12‐month rolling current account deficit continued its upward trend, widening to $35.4bn (around 2.4% of GDP) from $33.2bn in the previous month.

A breakdown of the monthly data shows that the deficit widened by around $2.3bn compared to the same month last year. This was largely driven by a wider trade gap, which deteriorated from $‐5.5bn to $‐7.5bn, reflecting both a shift from a core trade surplus in 2025 to a deficit and rising gold imports, despite easing energy costs. The monthly current account also deteriorated further due to a weaker balance in services income.

Breakdown of the current account

Monthly, US$bn

On the capital account side, inflows lost momentum in February, following the largest monthly figure ever in January, and stood at $3.3bn. With net outflows from errors and omissions of $6.5bn (the largest in the last two years), and considering the current account deficit, official reserves fell by $10.6bn.

Further analysis reveals that non-resident activity led to inflows totalling $3.4bn, primarily from debt-related channels, which contributed $2.2bn. Accordingly, portfolio investments of $2.3bn, trade credits of $1.2bn and net borrowing of $2.2bn are the major items, while a $2.6bn fall in foreign deposits held at local banks and at the central bank limited the total inflows.

In the breakdown of net borrowing, corporates secured $1.5bn, though long-term borrowing of the banking sector roughly offset short-term debt repayments. This translates into long-term debt rollover ratios at 224% for corporations and 109% for banks on a monthly basis, compared to 215% and 160%, respectively, on a 12-month rolling basis.

Breakdown of financing

Monthly, US$bn

Overall, the current account surplus in February exceeded expectations, and maintained a widening trend while weakening capital flows led to financing of the deficit, mainly via reserves.

Preliminary customs data from the Ministry of Trade suggest continuing deterioration in the March current account, as the foreign trade deficit appears to have widened by more than $4.0bn compared to last year, likely reflecting the impact of geopolitical developments.

In the months ahead, the trajectory of the current account balance is expected to be influenced by a mix of external risks alongside domestic demand conditions. In this regard, the recent geopolitical shock increases upside pressures on the current account deficit, given the elevated trajectory of oil and gas prices, in addition to a potential decline in tourism revenues and a rise in gold imports. Regarding the capital account, a higher risk premium, if geopolitical uncertainty continues, would threaten more portfolio outflows.