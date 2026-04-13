403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SC Issues Notice On Plea For Greater State Role In MSP Fixation
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 13 (KNN) The Supreme Court of India on Monday sought responses from the Centre and other authorities on a plea seeking greater weightage to states' input on the actual cost of cultivation while fixing the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Union government and the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), among others.
Plea Seeks State Input in MSP Fixation
The petition argues that MSP determination should adequately reflect the exact cost of cultivation as proposed by states, rather than relying solely on existing calculation mechanisms.
Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Prashant Bhushan submitted that the matter has significant implications for farmers across the country, reported PTI.
Demand for Assured Procurement
The plea has also sought directions to ensure complete procurement of all notified crops at MSP rates, based on actual cultivation costs. It further urged authorities to take steps to procure produce from all farmers willing to sell at MSP.
The case raises broader concerns around pricing mechanisms and procurement policies in the agricultural sector, and its outcome could have implications for farm incomes and policy formulation.
(KNN Bureau)
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Union government and the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), among others.
Plea Seeks State Input in MSP Fixation
The petition argues that MSP determination should adequately reflect the exact cost of cultivation as proposed by states, rather than relying solely on existing calculation mechanisms.
Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Prashant Bhushan submitted that the matter has significant implications for farmers across the country, reported PTI.
Demand for Assured Procurement
The plea has also sought directions to ensure complete procurement of all notified crops at MSP rates, based on actual cultivation costs. It further urged authorities to take steps to procure produce from all farmers willing to sell at MSP.
The case raises broader concerns around pricing mechanisms and procurement policies in the agricultural sector, and its outcome could have implications for farm incomes and policy formulation.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment