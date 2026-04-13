Moj Shuts 263 Real Estate Offices In Kabul Over Violations Last Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has announced that 263 property dealing (real estate) offices were closed in Kabul during the solar year 1404 due to violations and illegal activities, while more than 1,200 new licenses were issued in the sector.

According to a statement from the ministry, 2,244 property dealing offices in Kabul city were inspected during the solar year 1404 (2025). Of these, 263 were shut down.

The statement added that these offices, located across various police districts of Kabul, were closed by the inspection team of the Department of Real Estate and Petition Writers under the General Directorate of Coordination of the MoJ, due to persistent violations, lack of valid licenses, failure to renew licenses, and other illegal activities.

It added that during the same period, 1,271 new licenses for such offices were issued, while 879 existing licenses were renewed.

In addition, 202 licenses were revoked or cancelled for legal reasons or at the request of the license holders.

During the same period, examinations were conducted for 233 applicants of petition-writing licenses, after which permits were issued, while 561 existing petition-writing licenses were also renewed.

The inspection team also monitored 545 petition writers in Kabul and suspended the activities of 20 of them due to violations.

The MoJ also noted that last year it introduced an online real estate transaction system, which records dealings in a centralized database to prevent illegal transactions and reduce time loss.

hz/sa