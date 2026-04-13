ASK4SAM NYC Medical Malpractice Attorneys Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. Expands Focus on Representing Patients Across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASK4SAM NYC Medical Malpractice Attorneys, a New York City personal injury law firm focused on medical negligence cases, today announced it is expanding focus on representing patients across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, where medical malpractice continues to impact individuals in hospitals, clinics, surgical centers, and private practices. When healthcare providers fail to meet accepted standards of care, the consequences can be severe, often resulting in long-term injury, complications, or loss of life. The firm provides experienced legal representation for individuals harmed by medical negligence, supporting patients and families in pursuing accountability within the healthcare system.







ASK4SAM medical malpractice attorneys represent patients across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, handling cases involving negligence, misdiagnosis, and delayed treatment.

Medical malpractice cases arise from a wide range of errors, including misdiagnosis, delayed diagnosis, surgical mistakes, medication errors, anesthesia complications, and failures in post-operative care. These incidents may lead to serious conditions such as infections, organ damage, neurological impairment, birth injuries, or wrongful death. Victims often require extensive medical treatment, rehabilitation, and long-term care, resulting in significant financial strain. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. applies decades of experience in personal injury litigation to investigate malpractice claims, consult with medical experts, and establish whether healthcare providers breached the accepted standard of care.

Patients affected by suspected medical negligence in Manhattan, Brooklyn, or Queens are encouraged to seek prompt legal evaluation to protect their rights and preserve critical evidence. Early legal consultation supports the collection of medical records, expert review, and timely filing of claims within New York's statutory deadlines. For information about legal options and to request a case evaluation, visit or call (718) 204-8000. Timely action can be essential in complex medical malpractice cases involving hospitals, physicians, and healthcare institutions.

Medical malpractice litigation requires a detailed and evidence-driven approach. Attorneys at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. work with qualified medical professionals to analyze treatment records, diagnostic imaging, surgical reports, and patient histories. This process helps determine whether deviations from accepted medical standards contributed to injury or worsened a patient's condition. Establishing liability in these cases often involves demonstrating negligence, causation, and the extent of damages through expert testimony and comprehensive documentation.

Patients injured by medical errors frequently face extensive medical expenses, prolonged recovery periods, and disruptions to daily life. In addition to physical harm, individuals may experience emotional distress, reduced quality of life, and diminished earning capacity. The firm's attorneys pursue compensation that reflects both economic damages-such as medical costs, rehabilitation, and lost income-and non-economic damages, including pain and suffering. Each case is prepared with attention to both immediate and long-term impacts on the patient's health and well-being.

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Hospitals and healthcare providers typically maintain substantial insurance coverage, and malpractice claims often involve complex negotiations with insurers and defense counsel. Insurance companies may attempt to dispute liability or minimize the value of a claim. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. manages all communications with insurers, presents well-supported claims, and pursues litigation when necessary to secure fair compensation. The firm's strategic approach ensures that patients are not disadvantaged by the complexities of medical malpractice insurance disputes.

Medical malpractice cases may also involve systemic issues within healthcare institutions, such as inadequate staffing, improper training, or failure to follow established safety protocols. By identifying these underlying factors, the firm contributes to broader accountability within the healthcare system. Addressing these issues through legal action not only supports individual claims but also promotes improved standards of care and patient safety across New York City.

In cases involving wrongful death caused by medical negligence, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. provides comprehensive legal representation to surviving family members. These cases require careful evaluation of both economic and non-economic losses, including loss of support, companionship, and future financial contributions. The firm approaches such matters with professionalism and diligence, ensuring that responsible parties are held accountable for preventable harm.

Serving clients throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. remains a trusted resource for individuals pursuing justice in medical malpractice cases. The firm's commitment to thorough investigation, expert collaboration, and results-driven advocacy continues to define its role in complex healthcare-related litigation.

For professional legal representation in medical malpractice cases, contact Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. at (718) 204-8000 or visit to schedule a case evaluation.

About Silberstein & Miklos, P.C.:

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. is a New York City personal injury law firm dedicated to representing victims of negligence in medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, construction incidents, and wrongful death cases. With a focus on detailed case preparation and strategic advocacy, the firm works to secure fair compensation and accountability for injured individuals throughout New York City.

Patients in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens turn to ASK4SAM for legal support in medical malpractice cases involving serious injuries and healthcare provider negligence.

Press Inquiries

Justin West

jwest [at] 877-ASK4SAM

/manhattan-personal-injury-attorney/

1850 Amsterdam Ave

New York, NY 10031