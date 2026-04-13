Rajya Sabha To Elect New Deputy Chairman On April 17​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha will elect its new Deputy Chairman on Friday, April 17, where the ruling National Democratic Alliance is expected to renominate Harivansh for another term. ​

The Opposition is likely to field a consensus candidate, setting the stage for a contest that reflects the current political climate and Parliament's alignments.​

The post was vacant after Harivansh's tenure ended on April 9. President Droupadi Murmu nominated him as a member of the Upper House after a vacancy was created following the retirement of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. ​

Harivansh took the oath on April 10.​

The Deputy Chairman presides over Rajya Sabha sessions in the absence of the Chairman, who is the Vice President of India. ​

Traditionally, the role demands impartiality in conducting debates and ensuring the smooth functioning of the House. ​

The election process is presided over by the Chairman, who is the Vice President. P. Radhakrishnan.​

To be elected Vice Chairman of the Upper House, a candidate must secure a simple majority of the members present and voting. ​

According to a Parliamentary Bulletin, the election will take place at 11 a.m., soon after the laying of papers in the Rajya Sabha.​

Incidentally, a three-day special session of Parliament has been convened, beginning Thursday, April 16, to discuss and pass the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, and a Delimitation Bill, to implement the one-third reservation for women legislators. ​

Following the delimitation exercise, the number of seats in the Lok Sabha may increase from 543 to 816.​

The Covid pandemic and its aftermath delayed the Census, which was originally scheduled for 2021. Now, the Centre plans to proceed with the 2011 Census data for delimitation and implementation of one-third reservation for women legislators.​

The National Democratic Alliance has already reached out to leaders across parties to secure support for its candidate. ​

However, Opposition parties are expected to field their own candidate, signalling a contest rather than a consensus.​

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien questioned the timing of the election, arguing that the schedule clashed with state elections in Tamil Nadu on April 23 and in West Bengal on April 23 and 29.​