Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Hercules Capital, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Hercules Capital, Inc., (“Hercules” or the "Company") (NYSE: HTGC) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 1, 2025 and January 27, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Hercules investors have until May 21, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On February 27, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a report stating that,“according to a former Hercules analyst who worked on deal sourcing” the Company's process for deal sourcing essentially amounted to“[g]o[ing] on the website for Google Ventures and just see what they invest in and just copy it.” The report stated, according to a former employee, deal sourcing managers“don't want anything else,” and essentially just rely on other investors to have done due diligence, instead of doing their own.

The report continued, revealing that,“once Hercules makes the loans, the valuation process itself may warrant scrutiny,” as“[a] former member of Hercules' finance team described a small, overstretched team with few checks in place.” The report revealed the valuations team“consisted of just four people in a single reporting line responsible for dozens of companies,” with“few checks or cross-team review.”

The report also alleged that Hercules Capital underrepresents its significant software debt exposure in part, by“assign[ing] certain businesses that describe themselves as software companies to categories outside of software.” The report also cast doubt on to the Company's book value, which marks its software debt“at 100 cents on the dollar” despite“billions worth of [software] debt across the industry falling into distressed territory.”

On this news, Hercules Capital's stock price fell $1.22, or 7.9%, to close at $14.21 per share on February 27, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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