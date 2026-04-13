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Roxmore Resources Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - Roxmore Resources Inc: Announced the commencement of a significant 30,000-meter infill and extensional drilling campaign at its flagship Converse Gold Project, located on the Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend in Nevada. Roxmore Resources Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $4.71.
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