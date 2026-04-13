Senior lecturer in law, Loughborough University

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Tom joined Loughborough Law School in January 2026 as a Senior Lecturer. He previously held academic posts at the University of Kent, the University of Leicester, the University of Sussex and Newcastle University. He has also worked as a civil servant, working as a Parliamentary Clerk at the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

He holds a doctoral degree from the University of Southampton, where his thesis focused upon the thought of the Italian philosopher Giorgio Agamben, exploring its implications for legal theory and legal reasoning, and he is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

With Professor Colin Murray, he has published work on the attempts by the Chagos Islanders to challenge the expulsion from their homeland by the UK Government. This work has been cited by the UK Supreme Court (in the case of R (on the application of Bancoult (No 2)) v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs [2016] UKSC 35, [2017] AC 300 [188] (Lady Hale)).

He has published widely on the work of the Italian philosopher Giorgio Agamben, including two monographs. The most recent connects Agamben's philosophy to strands of decolonial theory, specifically Afropessimism.

Tom is currently a member of the Advisory Board for the Journal of Italian Philosophy.

–present Lecturer, University of Leicester

2011 University of Southampton, PhD Law

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