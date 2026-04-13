(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 14/2026 - April 13, 2026 On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026. The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 400m.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 262,000 560.72 146,908,070 April 7, 2026 9,000 543.06 4,887,540 April 8, 2026 5,000 560.93 2,804,650 April 9, 2026 5,000 553.39 2,766,950 April 10, 2026 6,000 557.61 3,345,660 Total accumulated under the program 287,000 559.98 160,712,870

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,440,387 shares,

corresponding to 2.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail:...

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments



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