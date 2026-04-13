Aparna Soni
- Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management, Indiana University
I am an health economist and associate professor in the Department of Health Policy & Management at Indiana University Indianapolis, Fairbanks School of Public Health. I also have affiliate appointments with the Regenstrief Institute, the IU Diabetes Research Center, the IZA Institute of Labor Economics, and the University of Wisconsin's Center for Financial Security. Previously, I was an assistant professor at American University's School of Public Affairs.
I study the impacts of public programs and policies on individuals' health. Three particular areas of interest are: 1) the relationship between health insurance, public program participation, and health; 2) policies to improve health behaviors and mental health; and 3) improving maternal and child health.
I completed my PhD in Business Economics and Public Policy at Indiana University in Bloomington. Prior to my graduate studies, I worked as an economist at IHS Global Insight and as an analyst at the US International Trade Commission. I received my M.A. in economics and B.A. in economics and journalism from Boston University, where I was a recipient of the Trustee Scholarship for academic excellence.
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