Glacier Fresh Showcases Next-Generation Water Filtration Solutions At CMPX 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Fresh, a North American brand focused on accessible, high-performance home water filtration, presented its latest innovations at the Canadian Mechanical & Plumbing Exposition 2026, highlighting a new generation of solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of homeowners, contractors, and distribution partners.

As Canada`s largest national trade show for the HVACR and plumbing industries, CMPX serves as a central hub for emerging technologies, regulatory developments, and product innovation. Against this backdrop, Glacier Fresh`s presence underscored a broader industry shift: water filtration is no longer a niche upgrade, but a critical component of modern home infrastructure.

Rising demand for better water in North American homes









Across North America, growing awareness around water quality is reshaping homeowners expectations. Concerns about chlorine, aging infrastructure, and emerging contaminants have driven increased interest in reliable, in-home filtration solutions.

At the same time, today`s consumers are placing equal importance on convenience, cost efficiency, and sustainability. The result is a rapidly evolving market where performance alone is no longer enough-products must also be practical, adaptable, and easy to integrate into everyday life.

CMPX 2026 reflected this shift clearly, with water filtration positioned at the intersection of health, home improvement, and environmental responsibility.

Showcasing innovation designed for real-world living