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Final Ratio Is Opening Its Doors: 60 UAE Founders Get Free Access to Expert Accounting and Tax Advice
(MENAFN- notsosubtle) Dubai-based Accounting and Tax advisory firm Final Ratio has launched a 30-day initiative offering 60 complimentary, one-on-one consultations to UAE small business owners - two founders per day, first-come, first-served for those who need financial clarity amid the pressures currently facing businesses across the Emirates.
The initiative gives entrepreneurs direct access to sessions typically valued in the thousands, covering VAT registration and filing, Corporate Tax, FTA compliance, Cash flow management, Accounting system setup at no cost, over the next 30 days.
“A founder losing sleep over VAT or cash flow is a founder whose energy isn’t going into building their business. One honest conversation can prevent months of costly mistakes. This is my way of giving entrepreneurs back their headspace and their confidence,” said Jaspreet Sethi, Director and founder of Final Ratio.
The current global scenario has created real and tangible pressure on businesses across the UAE. With trade uncertainty and shifting market conditions, small business owners across Dubai and the wider Emirates are feeling the weight of it more than most. Jaspreet Sethi recognises that this is a moment that calls for community over competition, and this initiative is his way of showing up for the entrepreneurial community he is a part of.
By opening his firm's expertise to 60 founders at no cost, Final Ratio is extending the kind of strategic, expert financial guidance typically reserved for larger organisations to the small business owners who need it most right now.
The goal is simple, to help UAE entrepreneurs eliminate costly blind spots, ease the financial burden of uncertainty and refocus their energy on what they do best - building and growing their businesses.
Slots are strictly limited to 60 UAE business owners and are filling fast. Founders can claim their complimentary consultation by booking directly at:
About Final Ratio
Final Ratio Consulting LLC is a Dubai-based Accounting and Tax advisory firm, who are working with over 350 entrepreneurs, in 45 different sectors, of which surprisingly 70% are women. With a focus on practical, founder-friendly advice, Final Ratio supports businesses with Outsourced accounting, VAT & Corporate Tax - registration, filing, compliance, Virtual CFO services, Business Forecasting models - delivering the financial muscle of a large firm, tailored to the needs of a growing business.
The initiative gives entrepreneurs direct access to sessions typically valued in the thousands, covering VAT registration and filing, Corporate Tax, FTA compliance, Cash flow management, Accounting system setup at no cost, over the next 30 days.
“A founder losing sleep over VAT or cash flow is a founder whose energy isn’t going into building their business. One honest conversation can prevent months of costly mistakes. This is my way of giving entrepreneurs back their headspace and their confidence,” said Jaspreet Sethi, Director and founder of Final Ratio.
The current global scenario has created real and tangible pressure on businesses across the UAE. With trade uncertainty and shifting market conditions, small business owners across Dubai and the wider Emirates are feeling the weight of it more than most. Jaspreet Sethi recognises that this is a moment that calls for community over competition, and this initiative is his way of showing up for the entrepreneurial community he is a part of.
By opening his firm's expertise to 60 founders at no cost, Final Ratio is extending the kind of strategic, expert financial guidance typically reserved for larger organisations to the small business owners who need it most right now.
The goal is simple, to help UAE entrepreneurs eliminate costly blind spots, ease the financial burden of uncertainty and refocus their energy on what they do best - building and growing their businesses.
Slots are strictly limited to 60 UAE business owners and are filling fast. Founders can claim their complimentary consultation by booking directly at:
About Final Ratio
Final Ratio Consulting LLC is a Dubai-based Accounting and Tax advisory firm, who are working with over 350 entrepreneurs, in 45 different sectors, of which surprisingly 70% are women. With a focus on practical, founder-friendly advice, Final Ratio supports businesses with Outsourced accounting, VAT & Corporate Tax - registration, filing, compliance, Virtual CFO services, Business Forecasting models - delivering the financial muscle of a large firm, tailored to the needs of a growing business.
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