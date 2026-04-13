Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka Arranges Boishakhi Food Festival

Dhaka: Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, in partnership with US-Bangla Airlines, has arranged a vibrant Boishakhi Food Festival at the property's Café Bazar restaurant from April 13 to 15 in celebration of Pohela Boishakh.

The hotel's Bengali new year arrangement promises to deliver an immersive cultural and culinary experience, bringing together the authentic flavors and rich traditions of Bengal in a festive and elegant setting.

The festival will feature an elaborate spread of Bengali classics, featuring live Hilsha stations and signature dishes including Panta Ilish, Sorisha Hilsha, Beef Mejbani, Beef Kala Bhuna, Chicken Roast, and Bhuna Khichuri, complemented by a delightful assortment of traditional pitha and indulgent desserts like Roshmalai.

Beyond the culinary highlights, the festival will feature traditional decor, live performances, face painting, and a dedicated photo booth, creating memorable moments for families and friends alike.

Adding to the excitement, diners will have the opportunity to participate in a raffle draw, with a chance of winning a Dhaka-Cox's Bazar return air ticket for a couple, courtesy of US-Bangla Airlines.

The Baishakhi Lunch Buffet, served from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm, has been priced at BDT 5,000 per person (all-inclusive). Selected bank cardholders can avail of a Pay 1 Eat 2 (P1E2) offer.

The Baishakhi Brunch Buffet, also running from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm, will cost BDT 7,000 per person (all-inclusive) and include complimentary swimming pool access. Pay 1 Eat 4 (P1E4), Eat 3 (P1E3), and Eat 2 (P1E2) options will be available with selected bank cards.

The Festival Dinner, served from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm, has been priced at BDT 9,000 per person (all-inclusive) and includes live performances and an onsite raffle draw. Pay 1 Eat 4 (P1E4), Eat 3 (P1E3), and Eat 2 (P1E2) deals are available for eligible cardholders.

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