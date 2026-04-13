Andhra Minister Lokesh Meets President Murmu, Thanks Her For Approving Amaravati Bill

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh, along with NDA MPs from the state called on President Droupadi Murmu here on Monday to thank for approving the Bill passed by the Parliament to give statutory recognition to Amaravati as the sole and permanent capital of the state.

Minister Lokesh said on social media platform X that it was a privilege to meet President Murmu and convey the heartfelt gratitude of crores of people of Andhra Pradesh for approving the Bill that notifies Amaravati as the state capital.

Nara Lokesh, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary, noted that President Murmu graciously acknowledged the extraordinary resilience and sacrifice of our farmers, and the steadfast leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in bringing long-awaited clarity on the state capital.

"I also had the honour of presenting her (President Droupadi Murmu) a coffee table book that captures Amaravati's journey and the inspiring story of our farmers' struggle," Minister Lokesh, who is also the son of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, said.

"A delegation from Andhra Pradesh, comprising Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Andhra Pradesh Minister of Education and IT Nara Lokesh, and Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members of the state, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," a social media post from the official X account of the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

President Murmu on April 6 gave her assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was passed by the Parliament.

The same day the Union government issued a gazette notification, giving Amaravati the statutory status as the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, amended the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The Parliament on April 2 gave its final approval to the Amendment Bill, officially designating Amaravati.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill through a voice vote, a day after the Lok Sabha cleared it.

After the Parliament passed the Bill, Minister Lokesh along with NDA MPs had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to thank him.