Carbon Credit Validation, Verification, And Certification Market Forecast To 2030: Industry Is Poised For Expansion, Particularly In Agriculture, Forestry, And Industrial Manufacturing Sectors
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|264
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$161.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$448 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Heightened Scrutiny on Carbon Credit Integrity Increasing Need for Climate Disclosure and Reporting
Challenges
- Limited Number of Accredited Validators and Verifiers Inconsistent Regulatory Frameworks Across Different Regions
Opportunities
- Gradual Implementation of Article 6 Mechanisms Under Paris Agreement Rising Emphasis on Nature-based Solutions and Carbon Removal Projects
Case Studies
- Verra and Fcpf Collaborate to Generate High-Quality Carbon Credits for Redd+ Programs Gold Standard Helps Reduce Emissions and Enhance Sustainability Through Lomi's Decentralized Organic Waste Processing Technique Acr's Greentrees Project Ensures Biodiversity Conservation and High-Quality Carbon Credit Generation in Mississippi Alluvial Valley Scs Global Services Provides Certification for Fresh Del Monte Produce's Carbon-Neutral Pineapple Production with Cutting-Edge Sustainability Practices
Company Profiles
- Verra Gold Standard Climate Action Reserve Tuv Sud Sgs Societe Generale De Surveillance SA Acr Dnv Gl Intertek Group PLC Bureau Veritas The Erm International Group Limited Scs Global Services Climate Impact Partners Rina S.P.A. Aenor Sustaincert Carboncheck Anew Climate, LLC The Carbon Trust First Environment Inc. Aster Global Environmental Solutions, Inc. Center for Resource Solutions Cotecna Ouroffset Nonprofit LLC Carbon Credit Capital Control Union
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Carbon Credit Validation, Verification, and Certification Market
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