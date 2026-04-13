Carbon Credit Validation, Verification, And Certification Market Forecast To 2030: Industry Is Poised For Expansion, Particularly In Agriculture, Forestry, And Industrial Manufacturing Sectors

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Credit Validation, Verification, and Certification Market by Type, Service, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global carbon credit validation, verification, and certification market is predicted to surge to USD 448.0 million by 2030 from USD 161.6 million in 2025, marking a CAGR of 22.6%. This positive outlook is significantly driven by increasing regulatory pressures and a rise in corporate and public consciousness about climate change.

The compliance segment is expected to be the second-largest market from 2025 to 2030. Compliance frameworks such as the EU ETS and California's Cap-and-Trade Program drive the demand for verified carbon credits to meet regulatory demands, fostering investment in validation processes that uphold the credibility and standards of carbon credits.

Prominent players include VERRA (US), Gold Standard (Switzerland), ACR (US), Climate Action Reserve (US), SGS (Switzerland), DNV GL (Norway), TUV SUD (Germany), Intertek Group plc (UK), and Bureau Veritas (France), among others. These companies are central to maintaining the integrity of the carbon credit market, fostering innovation, and driving market growth.

Governments globally continue to enforce stricter carbon-reduction regulations, and more companies are adopting net-zero targets, leading to an escalated demand for verified carbon credits. This heightened demand is paving the way for technological innovations, notably in remote sensing, GIS, and blockchain, which are set to boost the efficiency of validation and verification processes.

With the growth of compliance and voluntary carbon markets, the industry is poised for expansion, particularly in agriculture, forestry, and industrial manufacturing sectors. This growth not only promises new revenue streams but also underscores the crucial role of businesses in validating carbon credits, thereby aiding in global climate change mitigation efforts.

Industrial Segment Prospects:

The industrial sector is projected to hold the third-largest market share in 2024. Industries like cement, steel, and chemicals are significant greenhouse gas emitters, heightening the need for independent assurance services to verify and monetize emission reductions. Regulatory mandates and corporate sustainability commitments drive the industrial sector to seek third-party validation for carbon credit generation and compliance.

Market Developments and Diversification:



Drivers: Increasing carbon credit scrutiny, expanded climate disclosure, demand from legacy projects.

Restraints: Decline in new project registrations, cost sensitivity, global regulatory uncertainty.

Opportunities: Article 6 mechanisms, growth in nature-based projects, digital MRV technologies. Challenges: Reputational risks from low-quality projects, capacity constraints, market fragmentation.

Key Attributes:

