Jordan, Qatar Discuss Regional De-Escalation, Stability Efforts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 13 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi discussed regional developments and prospects for de-escalation in a phone call on Monday with Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.The call comes as part of ongoing coordination and consultations between the two countries on ways to end the dangerous escalation in the region and restore security and stability, whereas the talks focused on efforts to achieve regional calm following recent U.S.-Iran negotiations hosted in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.