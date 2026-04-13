Khyber: When Will A Final Roadmap Be Set For Relief And Return Of Teerah Valley Idps?

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Thousands of families displaced from Teerah Valley in Khyber District are still facing severe hardships.

According to the affected people, the distribution of relief funds is moving slowly, while uncertainty regarding their dignified return to their native areas has further increased their distress. The victims, local elders, traders, and protest leadership have expressed concerns over government actions and demanded immediate and effective measures.

Kamaluddin Afridi, head of the 24-member committee of Teerah Valley victims, said that the affected families are currently living under extremely difficult conditions.

He said there are various obstacles in receiving relief funds, but the committee is continuously working to resolve these issues. He added that a comprehensive mechanism has been developed for the assistance of the affected people, which consists of three phases.

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According to him, in the first phase, priority assistance is being provided to registered victims at the Painda China registration point, and SIM cards have also been issued to them. Under this system, the transfer of relief funds is ongoing.

He further said that soon the remaining affected families will be provided with Rs. 240,000 per family, along with monthly assistance of Rs. 50,000.

In the second phase, re-verification will be carried out of those registered at various registration points in Bara to identify the actual affected families.

In the third phase, verification will be conducted for those individuals who have not yet been included in any stage. This responsibility will be carried out by the 24-member committee.

According to Kamaluddin Afridi, continuous contact is being maintained with the district administration, and various jirgas are also being held to resolve the issues of the victims.

He said that a major jirga regarding the return of displaced families will soon be held, in which important decisions are expected.

Meanwhile, according to the district administration of Khyber, registration of approximately 34,000 families displaced from Teerah Valley has been completed, out of which 15,000 families have been verified.

The administration stated that Rs. 240,000 per family has already been distributed among 14,200 families, while the remaining families will be paid soon.

The administration added that to make the verification process more transparent, previously polio data was used, but now it also includes verification by local tribal elders. Each family is being verified with the approval of four respected elders from the relevant tribe, after which payments are made through SIM cards or cheques.

Meanwhile, Teerah victims' representative Sohbat Khan Afridi said that the protest sit-in in front of Bara Press Club has entered its 65th day.

He said the protest will continue until their demands are met. He added that no formal negotiations have been held at the government level so far, which is causing concern among the affected people.

He demanded that the agreement made with the 24-member committee during the evacuation be made public, protection of homes and properties of the affected people be ensured, and action be taken against those involved in looting.

He also stressed the correction of identity cards, restoration of registration centers, and respect for the dignity of displaced families.

During various jirgas in Bara tehsil, elders also demanded the immediate release of relief funds and acceleration of the return process.

Traders also expressed serious concern, saying that after displacement, most people have become unemployed and business losses are continuously increasing.

According to trader leader Sher Afghan Afridi, thousands of people in Teerah Valley have lost their livelihoods and stock in shops has been destroyed. He demanded financial assistance, interest-free loans, and security for affected traders.

So far, no clear position has been presented by the provincial government or elected representatives on the matter, which has increased unrest among affected people and local circles.

Public and social circles have urged the government to immediately formulate a comprehensive policy, ensure transparent and timely distribution of relief funds, and take practical steps for the dignified return of displaced families so that a lasting solution to this humanitarian crisis can be achieved.