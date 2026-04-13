Who Is Zanai Bhosle? From Bollywood Debut To Emotional Moment With Mohammed Siraj At Asha Bhosle's Funeral

One heartbreaking scene in the images has particularly piqued netizens' interest. In the video, Siraj is seen embracing and comforting Zanai Bhosle as she mourns the passing of her grandma, Asha Bhosle.

Zanai Bhosle is quickly emerging as one of the most talked-about young faces in the entertainment world. Born into the iconic Bhosle-Mangeshkar family, she is the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. With a strong artistic lineage, Zanai has been surrounded by music, performance, and culture from a young age.

Apart from her musical roots, Zanai has also built a presence as a social media personality and performer. Now, she is stepping into a new phase of her career-acting-marking a significant transition from legacy to individual identity.

Zanai is all set to make her big-screen debut alongside Rishab Shetty in a high-profile historical drama. She will reportedly portray Rani Sai Bhonsale, a key historical figure, in a film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film is expected to be a pan-India release, generating significant buzz even before its release. Zanai's casting has attracted attention not just because of her lineage but also because of the symbolic connection-she is believed to have roots in Maratha royal history.

With this debut, Zanai aims to carve her own path in the film industry while carrying forward a legacy that spans generations.

While her debut has created excitement, Zanai recently made headlines for a deeply emotional reason. Following the passing of her grandmother Asha Bhosle at the age of 92, the nation witnessed heartfelt scenes from the funeral.

During the final rites in Mumbai, several celebrities and public figures gathered to pay their respects. Zanai was seen grieving, with many offering comfort during the difficult moment.

Among them, Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj was spotted consoling her, and the emotional video quickly went viral on social media. The moment struck a chord with fans, highlighting both personal loss and strong bonds beyond the film industry.

Zanai shares a close relationship with Mohammed Siraj, often referring to him as a brother-like figure. In the past, the two had addressed dating rumours by celebrating Raksha Bandhan together, reinforcing their sibling bond.

This connection made the funeral moment even more poignant, as Siraj stood by her side during a time of grief.

From a legacy rooted in music to stepping into cinema and navigating personal loss in the public eye, Zanai Bhosle's journey is already capturing attention.

Her debut film will be a crucial milestone, potentially establishing her as the next big name from one of India's most celebrated families.

Meanwhile, tributes to Asha Bhosle continue to stream in, leaving the music business and her admirers in sadness at the loss of one of India's most recognisable voices. Several notable figures in the film industry attended to pay their final respects to Asha Bhosle. Asha Parekh, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tabu were among the first to arrive at the site, along with several other film industry figures.

Tabu and Riteish were also seen consoling the grieving Zanai. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashami Thackeray also arrived to offer their condolences.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was seen visibly emotional and in tears after paying his last respects. Other personalities from the entertainment industry, including Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Javed Ali, Rakesh Roshan, Sudesh Bhosale and AR Rahman, were also present to bid a final farewell to the legendary singer.