Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Box Office Collection Day 3: Vignesh Shivan Directorial Earns THIS Much

'LIK: Love Insurance Kompany', is quietly making its mark at the box office. It might not be making huge numbers because of the 'Dhurandhar 2' wave, but it's still earning more than 'Dacoit'

The film 'LIK: Love Insurance Kompany' released on April 10. It collected around ₹7.70 crore on its third day, which was its first Sunday. The collection saw a small dip compared to the second day, but it still earned more than its opening day.

Vignesh Shivan directed this sci-fi romantic comedy. 'LIK' has earned a total of ₹22.70 crore in India over its first weekend. The film released in two languages. Its Tamil version collected ₹18.40 crore, while the Telugu version brought in ₹4.30 crore.

'LIK' has earned more than 'Dacoit: A Love Story' in its first weekend. The Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Dacoit' also released on April 10 and collected ₹19.80 crore in three days. Shenel Dev's film released in two languages. Its Hindi version earned ₹4.05 crore and the Telugu version made ₹15.75 crore.

The Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty starrer 'LIK' is also about to overtake 'Dacoit' at the worldwide box office. In three days, 'Dacoit' has collected ₹34.77 crore globally, while 'LIK' is just behind with ₹34.59 crore. Their overseas gross collections stand at ₹11.65 crore and ₹8.30 crore, respectively.

Nayanthara has produced 'LIK', and her husband Vignesh Shivan directed it. The film's budget is reportedly around ₹60 crore. With a net collection of ₹22.70 crore in India, it has already recovered over 37% of its budget in just three days. The real test for the film begins now, during the weekdays from Monday to Thursday. We'll have to wait and see how it performs.

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