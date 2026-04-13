BJP Criticises DMK Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit Highlights Centre's Welfare Push

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 13 (IANS) Spokesperson of the Tamil Nadu BJP, A.N.S. Prasad, on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the DMK, alleging that the party was spreading misinformation even as the Centre continues to implement key development initiatives in the state.

His remarks come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu, which the BJP said has triggered“visible discomfort” within the ruling DMK leadership.

Prasad accused the state government of engaging in politically-motivated criticism to counter the Centre's growing outreach and welfare measures.

Highlighting flagship initiatives, Prasad pointed to the proposed implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women under the Nari Shakti Vandan framework, expected to be rolled out from the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

He said the move would significantly boost women's participation in governance and policymaking. He also underscored the Centre's farmer welfare programmes, noting that procurement under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system reached record levels in 2024–25.

Schemes such as PM-KISAN, which provides direct income support to farmers, were cited as key measures benefiting rural households, including those in Tamil Nadu.

Defending recent governance reforms, Prasad said amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) were aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing misuse of foreign funds by non-compliant organisations.

On infrastructure, the BJP highlighted the progress of major projects such as Chennai Metro Phase-II, supported by significant central funding.

Investments in highways, ports and logistics, he said, are strengthening Tamil Nadu's position as a key economic hub. The BJP also reiterated its support for the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, stating that its multilingual approach offers flexibility and improved opportunities for students without imposing any language.

The DMK, however, has consistently opposed several of these policies, particularly on issues related to federalism, language, and resource sharing, setting the stage for an intensifying political contest in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

-IANS

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