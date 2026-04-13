$32.13 Bn Small Satellite Markets By Mass, Frequency, Propulsion Technology, Application, Customer, System And Region - Global Forecast To 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|287
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$9.35 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$32.13 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Expansion of Low Earth Orbit (Leo) Constellations for Broadband and Earth Observation Growing Adoption for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (Isr), Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (Pnt), and Tactical Communications by Governments Lower Manufacturing and Launch Costs Enabling Faster Refresh Cycles Growth of Downstream Applications Requiring High-Revisit Data
Restraints
- Limited On-Orbit Lifespan and Higher Replacement Frequency Spectrum and Orbital Slot Congestion
Opportunities
- Growth of Hosted Payloads and Modular Missions Emergence of In-Orbit Services for Small Satellites Increasing Investments in Space Agencies
Challenges
- Space Debris, Collision Avoidance, and Compliance Burden Supply Chain Disruptions
Unmet Needs and White Spaces in Small Satellite Market
Inter-Connected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities
Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players
Company Profiles
- Airbus Defence and Space Thales Alenia Space Spacex Mda Space China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. Lockheed Martin Northrop Grumman L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (Sstl) Planet Labs Pbc Sierra Nevada Corporation (Snc) Lanteris Space Systems Gomspace Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Bae Systems Rtx Ohb SE The Aerospace Corporation Millennium Space Systems, Inc. Kuiper Systems LLC Aerospacelab Endurosat Nanoavionics Alen Space Nearspace Launch Swarm Argotec S.R.L Astranis
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Small Satellite Market
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