$32.13 Bn Small Satellite Markets By Mass, Frequency, Propulsion Technology, Application, Customer, System And Region - Global Forecast To 2030

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Satellite Market by Mass, Frequency, Propulsion Technology, Application, Customer, System and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The small satellite market is projected to expand significantly, growing from USD 9.35 billion in 2025 to USD 32.13 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.0%. This surge is mainly due to the increasing demand for affordable and easy-to-deploy space systems aiding Earth observation, communication, and real-time monitoring services.



The study explores the small satellite market's segments and subsegments, targeting market size estimation and growth potential based on mass, system, application, orbit, propulsion technology, customer, and region. Additionally, it presents an in-depth competitive analysis of major players, highlighting company profiles, solutions, developments, and key strategies.

SpaceX (US), Airbus Defence and Space (France), MDA Space (Canada), China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (China), and Thales Alenia Space (France) stand out as the top five key players within the small satellite market. These companies lead in providing connectivity solutions across sectors with robust distribution networks spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and beyond.

By system, the satellite bus segment is expected to hold the largest market share.

The segment's dominance is attributed to the high demand for reliable platforms that support propulsion, power, communication, and payload operations. The trend toward modular and standardized bus designs is also helping manufacturers cut costs and reduce satellite design times.

By mass, the mini satellite segment is expected to record the highest CAGR.

The segment's rapid growth is driven by the increasing use of mini satellites in applications demanding high payload capabilities and long mission durations, such as Earth observation and defense. These satellites strike a balance between performance and cost, making them accessible for both government and commercial purposes.

North America is expected to be the leading regional market.

The region's market leadership is fueled by continuous support from US government agencies and a rise in commercial satellite launches. The presence of leading satellite manufacturers and launch service providers, along with ongoing investments in satellite constellations and space infrastructure, further bolsters the market.

This valuable resource equips both market leaders and newcomers with accurate revenue estimations for the overall market and its subsegments. Stakeholders gain insights into the competitive landscape, facilitating informed decisions to strengthen market positions and develop effective strategies. The report also offers crucial insights into market dynamics, helping stakeholders remain competitive.

Highlights



Analysis of key drivers, including the rapid growth of small satellite constellations and exploration missions

Market Penetration: Insights on small satellite solutions offered by top market players

Product Development/Innovation: Insights on new technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches

Market Development: Analysis of lucrative markets across various regions

Market Diversification: Information on new products, untapped geographies, and investments Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players

Key Attributes:

