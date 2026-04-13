Lata Mangeshkar Vs Asha Bhosle: Songs, Awards, Wealth-Who Led The Ultimate Face-Off?

The music world mourns Asha Bhosle's passing, years after Lata Mangeshkar. With both legendary sisters gone, here's a look at their iconic achievements and lasting legacy.

Both Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have their names in the Guinness Book of World Records. Lata Mangeshkar first set the world record for recording the most songs in 1974. Later, in 2011, her younger sister Asha broke that record. Reports at the time claimed she had recorded over 11,000 songs in 20 different languages.

Most reports claim Lata Mangeshkar sang over 30,000 songs in 36 languages. However, there's some debate. Researcher Harish Bhimani says Lata didi sang 8,226 songs, while the book 'Lata Samagra' puts the number at 6,550. As for Asha Bhosle, her song count is said to be over 12,000 in 20 languages. So, it's impossible to officially confirm which sister sang more songs.

Lata Mangeshkar won the National Award for Best Playback Singer three times. These were for 'Beeti Na Bitai Raina' (from the 1972 film 'Parichay'), 'Roothe Roothe Piya' ('Kora Kagaz', 1974), and 'Yaara Seeli Seeli' ('Lekin', 1990). On the other hand, Asha Bhosle won the National Award twice. She received it first for 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' (from the 1981 film 'Umrao Jaan') and a second time for 'Mera Kuch Samaan' (from the 1987 film 'Ijaazat').

When it comes to Filmfare Awards, Asha Bhosle scores higher than her elder sister Lata. Asha won the Best Playback Singer award 7 times for hits like 'Garibon Ki Suno' (Das Lakh, 1966), 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' (Shikar, 1968), 'Piya Tu Ab Toh Aja' (Caravan, 1971), 'Dum Maro Dum' (Hare Rama Hare Krishna, 1971), 'Hone Lagi Hai Raat' (Naina, 1973), 'Chain Se Humko Kabhi' (Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye, 1974), and 'Yeh Mera Dil' (Don, 1978). Besides these, she also got a Special Award for 'Rangeela' (1995) and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001. Lata Mangeshkar won the Filmfare for Best Playback Singer 4 times for songs like 'Aaja Re Pardesi' (Madhumati, 1959), 'Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil' (Bees Saal Baad, 1963), 'Tumhi Mere Mandir, Tumhi Meri Pooja' (Khandan, 1966), and 'Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage' (Jeene Ki Raah, 1970). She also received a Special Award for 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' (1994), a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993, and a special Golden Trophy in 2004 to mark 50 years of Filmfare.

Both Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is Indian cinema's highest honour. The government honoured Lata Mangeshkar with this award in 1989, while Asha Bhosle received it in the year 2000.

For her immense contribution to cinema, Lata Mangeshkar received the Padma Bhushan in 1969, the Padma Vibhushan in 1999, and India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2001. Asha Bhosle was awarded the Padma Shri in 1997 and the country's second-highest honour, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

According to reports, Lata Mangeshkar had more assets than Asha Bhosle at the time of her passing. When Lata Mangeshkar passed away in 2022, media reports estimated her net worth at around ₹368 crore. Meanwhile, at the time of Asha Bhosle's passing, some reports estimate her net worth to be ₹100 crore, while others place it between ₹200-250 crore.