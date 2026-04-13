Karnataka: 9 Arrested For Murder Of Youth Congress Leader Fairoz Khan

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Youth Congress leader Fairoz Khan Pathan in Karnataka's Dharwad district, an official said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said the murder took place on April 10 and further arrests are likely.

"On April 10, a murder was committed of one person, Fairoz Pathan. In this case, nine people have been arrested. We are yet to arrest a few more people involved in this case," he said.

Details of the Attack

According to the police, unidentified assailants allegedly barged into Pathan's house in the Mehboob Nagar area and attacked him with lethal weapons late at night. He died on the spot.

Police said family members were not present in the house at the time of the incident.

Authorities have also seized two motorcycles and a Zen car linked to the accused.

Motive Under Investigation

On the motive behind the killing, the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner earlier said that it is yet to be established.

"That is yet to be ascertained. But the complainant and the family members of the deceased say that they had a rivalry with the accused. We'll ascertain the exact cause," he said.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)