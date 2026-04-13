MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Happy Belly's Yolks Breakfast Sign's Second Franchise Agreement in Quebec

April 13, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that its boutique breakfast brand, Yolks Breakfast (" Yolks "), has signed a second franchise agreement in the province of Quebec, with a new location planned for the city of Laval. Yolks Breakfast (" Yolks ") is a boutique restaurant brand serving delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch.







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"This second franchise agreement in Quebec, and our expansion into Laval, reflects the strong early momentum we are seeing for Yolks in the province," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "Following the successful opening of our first Quebec location in Montreal's Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, we are excited to continue building our presence in one of Canada's most important and dynamic markets. Laval is a natural next step for the brand given its strong demographics, growing population, and demand for premium breakfast offerings."

"As we continue to expand in Quebec, we are focused on partnering with experienced operators and securing high-quality real estate that supports long-term success. This agreement is another example of our asset-light franchising model in action-driving efficient growth while maintaining disciplined site selection and strong unit economics. We are incredibly proud of our Quebec partners on both the operational and area development ("AD") side as Yolks expands its footprint with a contractually committed twenty-five locations remaining across the province. The Laval restaurant will further strengthen brand awareness and regional density as Yolks continues to scale its presence in key suburban and urban markets."







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Yolks continues to gain traction on a national scale, with franchise agreements in place across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. The brand is supported by a growing pipeline of experienced multi-unit operators and landlords seeking proven, high-performing breakfast concepts.







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"With 59 units under area development across key Canadian provinces, Yolks is positioned to scale rapidly in the years ahead. These openings contribute to Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 666 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our dual expansion strategy of combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings, reinforces our commitment to accelerating our brands development as we advance our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's #1 restaurant consolidator."

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Yolks Breakfast

Chef Steve Ewing is a strong proponent of breakfast - it's his favourite meal of the day - which is why its so important to him and why he takes so much care and puts so much effort into its menu. Not only are the eggs free-range, but the bacon is local and the hollandaise isn't some quickie version, but the real deal, just one fast whisking away from le Cordon Bleu. Even the Dijon is made in-house!

Franchising

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About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.







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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on .







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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.