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Marwah Studios Celebrates 35 Years Of Excellence In Media And Entertainment
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – One of India's most prestigious media institutions, Marwah Studios, proudly celebrates its 35th Foundation Day, marking more than three decades of remarkable contribution to the global media, film, television, and entertainment industry.
Founded by renowned media personality Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Marwah Studios has evolved into an international brand and a dynamic hub for global media and cultural activities. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Marwah reflected on the inspiring journey of the institution and its ever-expanding role in shaping the creative industries.
“Marwah Studios today stands as a vibrant centre for international media and entertainment initiatives. It has become a meeting point for artists, filmmakers, journalists, and creative professionals from across the world,” said Dr. Marwah.
Over the last 35 years, Marwah Studios has played a pioneering role in the development of film and television production in India. The studios have served as the birthplace of numerous national and international television channels, film productions, and television production houses.
The institution is also home to Asian Academy of Film & Television, widely recognized as one of the largest film and television schools in India, which has trained thousands of media professionals now working across the global media landscape.
Marwah Studios today houses an extensive ecosystem dedicated to creativity and innovation. It supports feature films, television programs, professional and student productions, and hosts television stations, radio stations, film clubs, research centres, and multiple initiatives focused on women and children empowerment. The campus also serves as a vibrant venue for international festivals, cultural exchanges, art exhibitions, and global media events.
Recognized as one of the most decorated institutions in the country, Marwah Studios has been nominated as a Centre of Culture for several countries, strengthening cultural diplomacy and international collaboration through art, media, and education.
Dr. Marwah also reflected on his long-standing association with Noida Film City:“It has been thirty-nine years since I became associated with Noida Film City-from the very stage of conceiving the project, contributing to its planning and design, to helping execute and promote it as a global hub for cinema, television, and media. The tremendous appreciation and encouragement we receive from across the world motivates us to continue working harder for the growth of the creative industries.”
As Marwah Studios completes 35 years of dedicated service, it continues to expand its global footprint, strengthening its mission of promoting media education, cultural diplomacy, creative excellence, and international cooperation through cinema, television, and the arts.
With an extraordinary legacy and an inspiring vision for the future, Marwah Studios remains a symbol of innovation, creativity, and global cultural connectivity.
Founded by renowned media personality Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Marwah Studios has evolved into an international brand and a dynamic hub for global media and cultural activities. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Marwah reflected on the inspiring journey of the institution and its ever-expanding role in shaping the creative industries.
“Marwah Studios today stands as a vibrant centre for international media and entertainment initiatives. It has become a meeting point for artists, filmmakers, journalists, and creative professionals from across the world,” said Dr. Marwah.
Over the last 35 years, Marwah Studios has played a pioneering role in the development of film and television production in India. The studios have served as the birthplace of numerous national and international television channels, film productions, and television production houses.
The institution is also home to Asian Academy of Film & Television, widely recognized as one of the largest film and television schools in India, which has trained thousands of media professionals now working across the global media landscape.
Marwah Studios today houses an extensive ecosystem dedicated to creativity and innovation. It supports feature films, television programs, professional and student productions, and hosts television stations, radio stations, film clubs, research centres, and multiple initiatives focused on women and children empowerment. The campus also serves as a vibrant venue for international festivals, cultural exchanges, art exhibitions, and global media events.
Recognized as one of the most decorated institutions in the country, Marwah Studios has been nominated as a Centre of Culture for several countries, strengthening cultural diplomacy and international collaboration through art, media, and education.
Dr. Marwah also reflected on his long-standing association with Noida Film City:“It has been thirty-nine years since I became associated with Noida Film City-from the very stage of conceiving the project, contributing to its planning and design, to helping execute and promote it as a global hub for cinema, television, and media. The tremendous appreciation and encouragement we receive from across the world motivates us to continue working harder for the growth of the creative industries.”
As Marwah Studios completes 35 years of dedicated service, it continues to expand its global footprint, strengthening its mission of promoting media education, cultural diplomacy, creative excellence, and international cooperation through cinema, television, and the arts.
With an extraordinary legacy and an inspiring vision for the future, Marwah Studios remains a symbol of innovation, creativity, and global cultural connectivity.
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