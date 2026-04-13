Cyclone Maila Claims 11 Lives In Papua New Guinea

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Port Moresby: Cyclone Maila has resulted in at least 11 fatalities in Papua New Guinea, along with severe flooding and landslides.

The National Broadcasting Corporation of Papua New Guinea (NBC PNG) reported that initial estimates indicate more than 10,000 people have been affected, while approximately 20,000 others require urgent assistance in various parts of Bougainville.

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape, said that access to remote communities remains difficult amid ongoing reports of damage.

The storm also struck the neighboring Solomon Islands, where remote island areas suffered significant damage. In this context, Australia has pledged financial assistance to both countries.

Cyclone Maila passed through the Solomon Sea with wind gusts reaching nearly 300 km per hour and was classified as a Category 5 cyclone before weakening.