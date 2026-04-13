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Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


2026-04-13 05:16:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANNOUNCEMENT


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 06 April to 10 April 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 11,914 190,419,060
6 April 2026 - - -
7 April 2026 300 15,667.5667 4,700,270
8 April 2026 300 15,451.9000 4,635,570
9 April 2026 300 15,770.3667 4,731,110
10 April 2026 300 15,685.6667 4,705,700
Total 6-10 April 2026 1,200 18,772,650
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 13,114 209,191,710
Accumulated under the program 13,114 209,191,710
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 47,656 772,818,333
6 April 2026 - - -
7 April 2026 1,052 15,966.6778 16,796,945
8 April 2026 1,052 15,715.5228 16,532,730
9 April 2026 1,052 16,039.1540 16,873,190
10 April 2026 1,052 15,930.8555 16,759,260
Total 6-10 April 2026 4,208 66,962,125
Bought from the Foundation* 592 15,913.0525 9,420,527
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 52,456 849,200,985
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 52,456 849,200,985

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 193,908 A shares and 1,147,385 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.47% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.


Copenhagen, 13 April 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 15 2026
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 15 2026

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