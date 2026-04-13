Royal Resilience: Jordan's Sovereign Doctrine As A Bulwark Against Regional Volatility

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 13 (Petra) -- The profound Royal affirmation that "Jordan is well and shall remain so" encapsulates an enduring philosophy of governance–one that serves as a vital bulwark in times of regional upheaval.This Jordanian doctrine transcends mere rhetoric; it is a strategic imperative designed to fortify national cohesion and entrench a sense of collective security.It ensures that any external challenge is effectively dismantled upon the bedrock of a military and security apparatus whose readiness is a direct extension of the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the vigilant stewardship of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein. Under this leadership, the supreme interest of the State remains the ultimate arbiter and the foundational guarantee of national resilience.Major General (Ret.) Adnan Ahmed Al-Raqad, Director General of the Economic and Social Association of Retired Military Personnel and Veterans, articulated to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the exceptional operational proficiency of the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF) and the security agencies is the cornerstone of an integrated national ecosystem.This system is meticulously calibrated to His Majesty's directives, focusing on the continuous modernization of state institutions to meet evolving threats, a process further catalyzed by the Crown Prince's proactive engagement.Al-Raqad underscored that the King's recent discourse with former prime ministers–reiterating the Kingdom's stability–is a cornerstone message of strategic reassurance. It signals an unwavering confidence in the State's institutional capacity to absorb shocks and sustain its sovereign trajectory.He noted that the welfare of the Jordanian people remains the primary objective of the Kingdom's multi-dimensional policies. Central to this Royal vision is the principle that regional security is an indivisible whole; the stability of the Arabian Gulf is not merely a neighborly concern but a fundamental pillar of the broader Arab collective security framework.Expanding on the strategic dimension, Brigadier General (Ret.) Mifreh Al-Shara'a observed that the current state of high-alert professionalism within the military reflects a sophisticated level of strategic foresight. In an era of regional volatility, Jordan has successfully maintained its status as a sanctuary of stability.Al-Shara'a highlighted that the State's commitment to transparency and the real-time dissemination of accurate information has been a decisive factor in insulating the domestic front against misinformation, thereby fostering a culture of shared national responsibility.Colonel (Ret.) Dr. Amer Al-Ourtani characterized Jordan's military-security complex as the "hardened core" of the nation's strategic immunity. Operating within a high-pressure geopolitical landscape defined by overlapping crises and the dissolution of border stability elsewhere, Jordan has demonstrated a "composite institutional capacity" to re-establish equilibrium.Al-Ourtani argued that the Jordanian approach has skillfully reframed its geographical positioning–transitioning from a liability of proximity into a lever for an advanced risk-management model.This model is predicated on strategic rationality, elegantly balancing internal fortification with measured external diplomatic and military engagement. Ultimately, the doctrine of the Arab Army redefines security as a holistic process, safeguarding the national space from its physical borders to its very social fabric, transforming public trust into a primary strategic asset.