Ukraine Signals Readiness For Dialogue With Hungary

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in comments to journalists, Ukrinform reports.

In his view, Ukraine has received“positive European news” from Hungary, opening new opportunities and making it possible to start a new chapter of good-neighborly relations in their shared history.

“Our peoples deserve such relations. We are open. We want this and have already sent signals for appropriate contacts at the level of the President of Ukraine and Mr. Magyar. We are ready for this dialogue immediately, without delay, to build proper, good-neighborly relations. We are expecting this contact and, of course, are interested. We are awaiting a response from the Hungarian side,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

According to him, Ukraine and Hungary have a broad agenda of issues, ranging from border infrastructure to cooperation on the European track. This includes Ukraine's EU membership, lifting Hungary's block on this issue, approval of the EU's 20th sanctions package against Russia, and a €90 billion macro-financial assistance package for Ukraine. In addition, Kyiv will raise the issue of returning funds from Oschadbank that were frozen in Hungary on March 6.

“In other words, we have a very broad agenda. I once again confirm that Ukraine is ready to implement – and this is also in our interest – the highest standards of both the Council of Europe and the European Union regarding national minorities. We have conveyed this signal to the Hungarian side and remain open to dialogue,” Sybiha added.

Zelensky congratulates Magyar on his victory in elections in

As reported, parliamentary election was held in Hungary on April 12, with a record turnout of 77.8%.

According to results with nearly 99% of the vote counted, the Tisza party led by opposition politician Péter Magyar is in the lead.