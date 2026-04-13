Shocking Video! Vlogger Alleges Maggots In KFC Chicken, Says It Reeked 'Like A Dead Rat'-Watch

Food vlogger Sooraj (from 'Al Foodies') has shared a horrible experience of being served rotten chicken at a KFC outlet. Sooraj says he got the maggot-infested chicken from the KFC in Kesavadasapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, on April 11. He also mentioned that many other customers, including pregnant women and children, who had come to eat at the outlet, returned their food and got a refund.

"Rotten chicken at KFC. I got it at the KFC in Kesavadasapuram, Thiruvananthapuram. It happened to me. I went there yesterday afternoon, on April 11. As soon as I started eating my order, I noticed a terrible smell. It was worse than a dead, rotting rat. I took it straight to the counter. They told me it was from an 'old batch' and offered to fry a fresh piece from the new stock. I said no and just asked for my money back. When I looked around, I saw a long line of people coming to complain. They had also been served the same rotten, maggot-filled chicken. There was a pregnant woman and even kids who had come to eat," Sooraj said.

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Sooraj also shared what other customers at the KFC had to say.

"Who will take responsibility if someone gets food poisoning? The moment I took a bite, I felt a strange irritation in my mouth. I spat it out immediately," one woman said.

Another customer added,“They are saying they have good chicken. Then why didn't they serve that to people? The smell was unbearable; even a dead rat wouldn't smell this bad. If something had happened to my child, there would have been serious trouble.”