RCB Vs MI Highlights: Patidar, Salt, Kohli Sparkle As RCB Crush MI By 18 Runs IPL 2026

Watch the full highlights with Voice Over Commentary of the thrilling IPL 2026 Match 20 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium! RCB posted a massive 240/4, powered by explosive knocks from Phil Salt (78 off 36), Virat Kohli (50), Rajat Patidar (53 off 20), and a quick cameo from David. Mumbai Indians fought hard in the chase but fell short at 222/5, despite a heroic unbeaten 71 off 31 balls from Sherfane Rutherford (including 9 sixes). Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury added drama as MI couldn't quite pull off the 241-run target. RCB secure a statement 18-run victory and climb to 3rd place on the IPL 2026 points table! 0:00 - IPL 2026 | WANKHEDE STADIUM | MUMBAI 0:28 - RCB finished strong at 240/4 in 20 overs 1:29 - MI: 222/5 | RCB: 240/4 | RCB win by 18 runs

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