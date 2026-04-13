RJ Mahvash Cheers For RCB, Not Yuzvendra Chahal's PBKS Viral Pics Spark Buzz

A video and photos of RJ Mahvash have gone viral after she was spotted cheering for Royal Challengers Bengaluru instead of Yuzvendra Chahal's team, Punjab Kings, during a recent IPL match.

Mahvash Ditches PBKS to Support RCB

RJ Mahvash, who was often seen supporting Chahal in previous IPL seasons, surprised fans this time by backing RCB. She shared pictures from the April 12 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where she looked stylish in a strapless top and blue denim.

Sharing the post, she wrote,“RCB won. See, I'm not a jinx for RCB. Now you prove that you aren't either,” along with laughing and heart emojis. Her post quickly went viral, with fans questioning why she wasn't supporting Chahal's team this time.

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A post shared by Mahvash (@rj)

Dating Rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal have been linked for quite some time, though neither has ever confirmed the relationship. Recently, rumours of their breakup also surfaced online.

These speculations gained more attention after Chahal's divorce from Dhanashree Verma last year. Amid ongoing rumours, fans seemed disappointed to see Mahvash supporting a different team, further fueling gossip around their equation.

Mumbai Indians vs RCB Match Highlights

In the high-scoring clash, Royal Challengers Bengaluru put up a strong total of 240/4 in 20 overs. Phil Salt led the charge with 78 runs, while Virat Kohli scored 50 and captain Rajat Patidar added 53.

Mumbai Indians fought back but managed 222/5 in their 20 overs. RCB eventually secured an impressive 18-run victory, making the match one of the most exciting games of the season so far.