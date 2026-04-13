Sitharaman Slams Stalin Over Paddy Bonus Row, Accuses Him Of 'False Narrative'

Sitharaman accuses Stalin of creating 'false narrative'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday responded to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the controversy surrounding the paddy bonus issue, accusing him of spreading a "false narrative" and attempting to create a divide between the Centre and states. She said that building food security requires "constructive, continuous and positive engagement" with all stakeholders, adding that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was projecting himself as a protector of farmers while distorting facts. The row comes after Stalin claimed that a letter from the Finance Ministry to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary had suggested reviewing and discontinuing the state's paddy bonus policy. He further challenged Sitharaman to release the letter publicly, alleging that it supported his claims regarding the issue.

In a post on X, Sitharaman wrote, "Building food security requires a constructive, continuous and positive engagement on agriculture with all stakeholders. However, CM Thiru @mkstalin appears to continue with what he and his party are good at-- draw a wedge between centre and states, create false narratives and project themselves as the protectors of farmers and other Tamil people. When essential food items depend on imports, domestic food security becomes vulnerable to external shocks and price fluctuations. That is not sustainable for a country of India's size. Expanding domestic production of pulses and oilseeds is not only an economic necessity, but also a strategic need."

'Farmers' interest is not in CM Stalin's mind'

Taking a sharp dig at Stalin, she alleged that only the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had chosen to "sensationalise" the issue instead of supporting constructive suggestions made by the Centre. "Doesn't he know that huge imports of palm oil is because our demand for edible oil is not adequately met with oil seeds supply. Similar is the issue with pulses. Farmers can get better prices for crops in which there is a supply-demand gap. Clearly, farmers' interest is not in CM Stalin's mind. By encouraging the production of pulses, oilseeds, and millets, India aims to achieves the twin objectives of 'nutritional security' through improved access to protein-rich crops and 'economic stability' by reducing the edible oil import bill," the post read.

Sitharaman responds to challenge over letter

She also responded to Stalin's challenge to make the Centre's communication public, stating that the letter had already been received by the state and that there was no objection to sharing it. "The communication to the States is an invitation to share the responsibility of national food security. Instead of wasting time on anti-Centre rhetoric, CM Stalin should explain to the people of Tamil Nadu why he is effectively giving away opportunities to foreign interests rather than making us self-reliant in pulses and oilseeds. It is surprising that CM Thiru Stalin has thrown a challenge on putting out the letter written by Secretary, Expenditure to all states. He has received it. He has chosen to misinterpret it. He would have himself put it up, if it strengthens his case. But no, he didn't. By throwing up a challenge he has exhibited false bravado. We have no hesitation in giving the link to the letter," the post read. (ANI)

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