Noida Link Road Blocked As Hosiery Workers' Protest Turns Violent

Noida Link Road from Chilla Border in Delhi has been blocked amid the ongoing protest by workers from Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Delhi Traffic Police stated on Monday.

The protests, which turned violent amid an altercation with the police, led to traffic jams in the area. The Traffic Police had advised people to take alternative routes.

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Delhi Traffic Police posted on X, "Traffic at Noida severely affected due to ongoing agitation by the workers from private factories. They have completely blocked the Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi). Traffic movement towards Noida from the Chilla Border is severely affected. The public is hereby advised to plan their journey accordingly and use DND for travelling to Noida. Traffic intending to go to Noida may use DND from Sarai Kale Khan or alternatively use NH 24 - Kondli Bridge and enter Noida through Noida Mod."

Protest Over Wages Turns Violent

The workers from Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida have been protesting while demanding increased wages.

Today, the protest turned violent with the protesters allegedly vandalising vehicles and properties, pelting stones during an altercation with the police.

A large number of workers of a company had gathered in protest, pressing their demands for a salary increase.

A car was also torched amid the protest. Heavy police deployment was made at the protest site to bring the situation under control.

Authorities Discuss Workers' Interests

On Sunday, the District Magistrate of Noida, Medha Roopam, held a meeting with Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner of the state to discuss protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, and workplace safety.

"An important meeting was held in the Noida Authority to maintain industrial peace, in which the Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner, UP, participated virtually and discussed topics including the protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, weekly holidays, and workplace safety," the DM wrote on X. (ANI)

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