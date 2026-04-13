Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Vs Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 3: Which Movie Is Doing Better? Check Here

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) V/S Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 2: LIK: Love Insurance Kompany is quietly holding its ground at the box office. The 'Dhurandhar 2' wave means it's not hitting massive numbers, but it's still earning more than Dacoit

The film 'LIK: Love Insurance Kompany' released on April 10. On its third day, which was its first Sunday, it earned about ₹7.70 crore. The collections saw a small dip compared to the second day, but the film still earned more than it did on its first day.

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Director Vignesh Shivan's sci-fi romantic comedy 'LIK' has collected a total of ₹22.70 crore in India over its first three-day weekend. The film released in two languages. Its Tamil version earned ₹18.40 crore, while the Telugu version brought in ₹4.30 crore.

'LIK' has beaten 'Dacoit: A Love Story', starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, in the first weekend earnings race. 'Dacoit' also released on April 10 alongside 'LIK' and earned ₹19.80 crore in its first three days. Shenel Dev directed 'Dacoit', which came out in two languages. The Hindi version collected ₹4.05 crore and the Telugu version made ₹15.75 crore.

The film 'LIK', starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, is all set to overtake 'Dacoit' at the worldwide box office as well. In three days, 'Dacoit' has earned ₹34.77 crore globally, while 'LIK' is just behind with ₹34.59 crore. The overseas gross collections for the two films stand at ₹11.65 crore and ₹8.30 crore, respectively.

Nayanthara has produced 'LIK', and her husband Vignesh Shivan is the director. The film's budget is reportedly around ₹60 crore. Its net collection in India is ₹22.70 crore. This means the film has already recovered more than 37% of its cost in just three days. The real test for the film begins now, during the weekdays from Monday to Thursday. It remains to be seen how it will perform.